Dashcam prices crash by up to $110 in Amazon's spring sale

News
By published

Hot deals for your wheels!

Miofive S1 Ultra dash cam on a wooden surface against a white background
(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now in full screen - and we've been shifting through the site in search of the best deals. Some of the best savings we have seen so far are on dashcams - with a $110 drop on the cost of Viofo A229 Pro three-camera kit, that we loved when we reviewed it recently.

Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $389.99 | now $279.99Save $110 at Amazon

Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $389.99 | now $279.99
Save $110 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.

See our full Viofo A229 Pro 3CH review

View Deal
Viofo A119 Mini 2 | was $129.99 | now $89.99Save $40 at Amazon

Viofo A119 Mini 2 | was $129.99 | now $89.99
Save $40 at Amazon This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps.

View Deal
MioFive&nbsp;S1 Ultra | was $197.99 | now $119.99 SAVE $78 at Amazon

MioFive S1 Ultra | was $197.99 | now $119.99
SAVE $78 at Amazon Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered  driver assistance tools, too! 

See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review

View Deal
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $189.99Save $90 at Amazon

Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $189.99
Save $90 at Amazon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display. 

View Deal
Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99Save $20 at Amazon

Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99
Save $20 at Amazon One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.

See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review

View Deal

Best dash cams
Best front and rear dash cams  
Best Uber dash cams
Best budget dash cams

See more Cameras News
Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Dash Cams
Miofive S1 Ultra dash cam on a wooden surface against a white background
Dashcam prices crash by up to $110 in Amazon's spring sale
Williams&#039; Thai driver Alexander Albon drives during the first practice session of the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai on March 21, 2025.
Missing on-board camera memory card blunder leaves Williams F1 team with huge €50,000 fine
Tesla car parked on a street
How ironic: Camera-clad self-driving cars can be fooled by photographs
Viofo VS1 dashcam in a car windshield
Viofo VS1 Mini review: A compact dash cam that excels in low light
70mai 4K Omni dash cam in front of car below the rear view mirror as a person drives down road in desert-like environment
Is it a dashcam, a cute robot or a PTZ camera? The Omni 4K is unusual to say the least
Tesla car parked on a street
More backup camera woes for Tesla as it recalls 239,000 defective electric cars
Latest in News
Miofive S1 Ultra dash cam on a wooden surface against a white background
Dashcam prices crash by up to $110 in Amazon's spring sale
Kodak Slide N Scan deal
Kodak slashes the cost of its film scanners in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Akaso Brave 7 LE
Our best budget action cam is now even cheaper in the Amazon spring sale
DJI Mini 4K
The amazing DJI Mini 4K camera drone drops to under $250
DJI Osmo Action 4
Grab our recent favorite action cam, the DJI Osmo Action 4, at best ever price!
Insta360 X3 deal
My favourite beginner's 360-degree camera under $300: Insta360 X3 lowest price ever