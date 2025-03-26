Dashcam prices crash by up to $110 in Amazon's spring sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is now in full screen - and we've been shifting through the site in search of the best deals. Some of the best savings we have seen so far are on dashcams - with a $110 drop on the cost of Viofo A229 Pro three-camera kit, that we loved when we reviewed it recently.
Viofo A229 Pro 3CH| was $389.99 | now $279.99
Save $110 at Amazon One of our favorite three-channel dashcam set-ups, with a 4K camera to cover the road ahead, a 2K camera for the rear, and a 1080P camera for the interior.
See our full Viofo A229 Pro 3CH review
Viofo A119 Mini 2 | was $129.99 | now $89.99
Save $40 at Amazon This budget Viofo dashcam is designed to be small, but still has a built-in LCD screen. It can capture the road in front at 2K at 60fps, or 2.3K at 30fps.
MioFive S1 Ultra | was $197.99 | now $119.99
SAVE $78 at Amazon Both the front and rear dashcam are 4K, enabling you to capture a huge amount of detail onto the included 64GB memory card – and you can use WiFI to transfer files straight to your phone. There are even some AI-powered driver assistance tools, too!
See our full MioFive S1 Ultra review
Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $189.99
Save $90 at Amazon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display.
Thinkware F70 Pro | was $99.99 | now $79.99
Save $20 at Amazon One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
