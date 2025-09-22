This cult-favourite compact camera has hits its lowest price ever
Save £160 on the Ricoh GR IIIx – the popular compact camera is now only £839.64
The Ricoh GR IIIx is one of those cameras that has earned a cult following for its unique mix of portability, image quality, and sheer shooting joy. Right now, it’s the lowest price I’ve ever seen in the UK – just £839.64, down from £999.99 at Amazon. That’s a saving of £160.35, and if you’ve ever been tempted by the GR series, this could be the moment to finally take the plunge.
The Ricoh GR IIIx is a pocket-sized powerhouse, pairing a sharp 40mm equivalent lens with a large APS-C sensor for stunning image quality on the go.
The GR IIIx sits alongside the standard GR III, but instead of the wider 28mm equivalent lens, you get a 40mm equivalent prime. That might not sound like a huge difference, but in practice it changes everything about how you shoot. The 40mm field of view feels more natural for portraits, street photography, and travel, giving you a tighter, more classic perspective without straying into telephoto territory.
Inside, the camera packs a 24.2MP APS-C sensor – unusually large for such a small body. This is what makes the GR series stand out: you’re not compromising on image quality for portability. The files that come out of the GR IIIx have incredible dynamic range, colour depth, and detail, which is why so many photographers use it as their everyday carry, even when they own bigger, pricier systems.
The body itself is tiny – it slips into a jacket pocket with ease – but still feels like a proper photographic tool. The build quality is robust, the controls are thoughtfully laid out, and the snap focus mode is legendary for street shooters who want speed and precision without fuss. Add in built-in stabilisation and quick start-up times, and it’s a camera designed to never make you miss the shot.
At £839.64, the GR IIIx represents real value when you consider what you’re getting. It’s rare to find a pocket camera with a sensor this large, let alone paired with such a sharp and characterful lens. Prices for Ricoh’s GR line have always been stubbornly high, so to see this model fall by over £160 is a rare treat. I genuinely can’t remember a time when it has been cheaper in the UK.
If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the Ricoh GR IIIx, I’d act fast. This isn’t a discount that lingers for long, and once it’s gone, I wouldn’t expect to see it again anytime soon. For photographers who value discretion, sharp optics, and uncompromising image quality in a pocketable body, this is the best opportunity yet to pick up one of the most iconic compacts on the market.
