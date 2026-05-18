The trend towards smaller cameras arrived around the same time cameras became capable of much higher resolutions with faster frame rates. The combination of compact designs and high-res, high-speed capabilities has created a key problem: Heat dissipation.

Taking high-resolution video at high frame rates generates heat within the camera. With smaller camera designs, that heat has nowhere to go. And when heat has nowhere to go, video recordings cut off abruptly to prevent the camera from overheating. Naturally, this is a problem that tends to increase with warmer weather.

Shorter recording times to avoid overheating are a common issue that’s particularly problematic with point-and-shoot cameras because there’s very little space inside for the heat to dissipate naturally.

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But the introduction of advanced compact cameras that are geared more towards video than photos comes with a solution. The Canon PowerShot V1 has an active cooling system, a built-in fan with a vent to help pull the heat away from the camera sensor. Active cooling systems are found on several video-oriented and hybrid mirrorless cameras, but the feature is rare among compact cameras.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

While recording times are still limited in 4K60 shooting, in 4K30, the V1 has unrestricted heating times, even in warmer weather. In high-temp scenarios, the camera can only record for 55 minutes in 4K30 with the fan off, but with the fan on, video times are once again unrestricted. When DCW Editor-in-Chief James Artiaus reviewed the V1, he couldn’t get the camera to overheat, even shooting 4K in the sun.

An active cooling system is relatively rare among compact cameras because it’s a feature that adds bulk to a camera category where size is a priority. The fan is likely one of the reasons that the PowerShot V1 is a bit larger than the G7 X Mark III – a Canon point-and-shoot that can only record 4K for about 10 minutes.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

As hybrid cameras and point-and-shoots geared more towards vlogging become more common, I think cooling systems are a feature that we’ll start seeing more often. And, with the temps rising with the changing of the seasons, it’s an important factor to keep in mind, especially if you want to record long, high-resolution video clips.

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External cooling systems can help with overheating too, like this one from Ulanzi or SmallRig's external fans. Or, take a look at the best vlogging cameras.