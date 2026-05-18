The Sony RX100 VII is our readers' most bought compact camera – and now it's $200 off

The Sony RX100 VII has long been one of those cameras that Digital Camera World readers keep coming back to – and right now this premium compact is finally on sale at Amazon.

Usually listed at $1,699.99, it is now down to just $1,498, saving you a cool $201.99 on one of the most capable pocket cameras you can still buy today.

Our readers' top buy Save $201.99 Sony RX100 VII: was $1,699.99 now $1,498 at Amazon The Sony RX100 VII is a powerful pocket-sized compact that combines a versatile 24-200mm zoom, fast autofocus, and excellent image quality, making it a brilliant everyday camera for travel, street photography, and content creation.

Price Tracker Sony RX100 VII original price: $1,699.99 January 1699.99 February 1699.99 March 1699.99 April 1498 May 1498 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 Sony RX100 VII original price: $1,699.99 Data Product Value January 1699.99 February 1699.99 March 1699.99 April 1498 May 1498

What makes this such a reader favourite is simple: the Sony RX100 VII delivers big-camera performance in a genuinely compact body.

It has a 1-inch stacked sensor, fast autofocus, a useful electronic viewfinder, strong 4K video credentials, and a superb 24-200mm equivalent Zeiss zoom lens, giving you everything from wide-angle travel shots to tighter portraits and distant details without ever changing lenses.

Compact cameras have become hugely popular again, but the RX100 VII still sits in a special place. It is small enough to slip into a jacket pocket, yet powerful enough for serious photographers who want a capable everyday camera, a travel companion, or a lightweight alternative to carrying a full mirrorless setup.

The 24-200mm zoom range is the real magic here. It gives you far more reach than most premium compacts, making the RX100 VII a brilliant choice for holidays, city breaks, family days out, street photography and even casual wildlife or sports moments when you simply want something discreet and dependable.

Sony’s autofocus system is another major reason this camera remains so highly regarded. With fast tracking, Eye AF and high-speed shooting, the RX100 VII feels far more responsive than its size suggests, while its 4K video features make it just as useful for creators who want a small camera that can handle both stills and moving images.

At $1,498, this is a very tempting time to buy the Sony RX100 VII – especially as deals on high-end compact cameras are not always easy to find.

If you have been waiting for a price drop on a pocketable camera with serious reach, strong image quality, and a long-standing reputation with readers, this Amazon saving is well worth a closer look. Price and availability can change quickly, so check the live deal before buying.