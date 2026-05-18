The Sony RX100 VII is our readers' most bought compact camera – and now it's $200 off
Our readers' favourite Sony compact camera just got a very welcome Amazon price cut
The Sony RX100 VII has long been one of those cameras that Digital Camera World readers keep coming back to – and right now this premium compact is finally on sale at Amazon.
Usually listed at $1,699.99, it is now down to just $1,498, saving you a cool $201.99 on one of the most capable pocket cameras you can still buy today.
The Sony RX100 VII is a powerful pocket-sized compact that combines a versatile 24-200mm zoom, fast autofocus, and excellent image quality, making it a brilliant everyday camera for travel, street photography, and content creation.
Price Tracker
Sony RX100 VII original price: $1,699.99
|Product
|Value
|January
|1699.99
|February
|1699.99
|March
|1699.99
|April
|1498
|May
|1498
What makes this such a reader favourite is simple: the Sony RX100 VII delivers big-camera performance in a genuinely compact body.
It has a 1-inch stacked sensor, fast autofocus, a useful electronic viewfinder, strong 4K video credentials, and a superb 24-200mm equivalent Zeiss zoom lens, giving you everything from wide-angle travel shots to tighter portraits and distant details without ever changing lenses.
Compact cameras have become hugely popular again, but the RX100 VII still sits in a special place. It is small enough to slip into a jacket pocket, yet powerful enough for serious photographers who want a capable everyday camera, a travel companion, or a lightweight alternative to carrying a full mirrorless setup.
The 24-200mm zoom range is the real magic here. It gives you far more reach than most premium compacts, making the RX100 VII a brilliant choice for holidays, city breaks, family days out, street photography and even casual wildlife or sports moments when you simply want something discreet and dependable.
Sony’s autofocus system is another major reason this camera remains so highly regarded. With fast tracking, Eye AF and high-speed shooting, the RX100 VII feels far more responsive than its size suggests, while its 4K video features make it just as useful for creators who want a small camera that can handle both stills and moving images.
At $1,498, this is a very tempting time to buy the Sony RX100 VII – especially as deals on high-end compact cameras are not always easy to find.
If you have been waiting for a price drop on a pocketable camera with serious reach, strong image quality, and a long-standing reputation with readers, this Amazon saving is well worth a closer look. Price and availability can change quickly, so check the live deal before buying.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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