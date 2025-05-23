Ricoh GR IV vs GR III: Are we just re-releasing old cameras with new names now?
The GR IV is coming, but is anything actually different? A Ricoh GR IV vs GR III comparison
Look at the specs difference between the Ricoh GR IV vs GR III and you'll be hard pushed to find any. Any of great significance, at least.
I was super excited at the official confirmation that a GR IV is on the way, as someone who enjoyed using the Ricoh GR III when it launched back in 2019. But six years is a lifetime in camera tech terms – and when I compare the Ricoh GR IV vs GR III, I don't see six years of difference, let alone progress.
Even without comparing the models, the GR IV's specs reveal a camera that could have been released in 2019. But for one released in 2025? I mean, it doesn't even have 4K video.
The differences between the cameras are minor, with only a lone spec – the boost to 53GB of internal memory – representing a meaningful upgrade. But maybe I'm being grumpy. Take a look at this specs comparison between the Ricoh GR IV vs GR III and judge for yourself…
Ricoh GR IV vs GR III: Specifications
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Ricoh GR III
Ricoh GR IV
Sensor
24.2MP APS-C
25.4MP APS-C
Image processor
GR Engine 6
TBC
Lens
18.3mm f/2.8 (28mm equivalent) – 6 elements in 4 groups (2 aspherical lens elements)
18.3mm f/2.8 (28mm equivalent) – 7 elements in 5 groups (3 aspherical lens elements)
Screen
3-inch touchscreen, 1,037K dots
3-inch touchscreen, 1,037K dots
Image stabilization
3-axis sensor shift
5-axis sensor shift
ISO
ISO100-102400
ISO100-204800
Autofocus
Hybrid AF (image plane phase-matching and contrast detection)
Hybrid AF (image plane phase-matching and contrast detection)
Max burst speed
4-5fps (estimated)
TBC
Max video resolution
FullHD 60p
FullHD 60p
ND filter
2-stop
2-stop
Battery life
200 images
TBC
Memory
UHS-I SD card • 2GB internal storage
UHS-I microSD card • 53GB internal storage
Dimensions
109.4 x 61.9 x 33.2mm
109.4 x 61.1 x 32.7mm
Weight
257g with battery and SD card (227g body only)
262g with battery and microSD card (228g body only)
Ricoh GR IV vs GR III: Differences
Okay, I take it back: there are two meaningful upgrades between these cameras.
The first is that boost from 2GB to 53GB of internal memory. That's genuinely great, it's genuinely helpful, and I genuinely think that every camera should have some sort of integrated storage. So I doff my cap to Ricoh here.
And while on the surface that new 25.4MP sensor only represents a 1.2MP difference in resolution, it also offers better ISO performance – with a jump from 102400 to 204800 in sensitivity. Granted, nobody in their right mind is shooting at those sensitivities, but it suggests that the GR IV will also be better at regular ISOs as well. So I doff my cap again.
But honestly, is two specs really a fair product of six years of camera advancement? Other compact cameras are packing 60MP sensors, 8K video, 30fps burst modes, AI autofocus, 3-stop ND filters… And even a low-spec compact like the Fujifilm X Half, which trades tech for innovation, is actually doing something different.
Regardless of whether a 25MP camera that tops out at FullHD and can barely rattle off 5fps is good enough in 2025, it's virtually identical to the old camera that did almost the exact same thing over half a decade ago.
Same rear screen, same UHS-I memory card tech, same ND filter… but I'm willing to bet it won't be the same price. Inflation alone tells you that much, let alone factoring tariffs into the situation.
So, what's the difference between the Ricoh GR IV vs GR III? Not much, I'm sad to say. Unless something drastically changes between the development announcement and the full launch, the GR IV is essentially the exact same camera.
The one major difference is that the GR III is no longer in stock (in the US, at least, and worldwide production is ceasing in July) – which means that, if you want a brand-new camera, the GR IV will be your only choice. But if you want to grab a GR III while you can, you really won't be missing anything.
