There’s something undeniably fun about instant photography, and right now it just got even better.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 Super Mario Edition printer has dropped to $99.99, down from $149.95, saving you a cool $50 on one of the most playful and creative ways to bring your images to life.

For anyone who loves blending photography with personality, this is a deal that feels as good as it looks.

At its core, the Instax Mini Link 3 is all about turning your smartphone shots into tangible prints in seconds. Using Fujifilm’s Instax Mini film, it delivers that unmistakable instant-photo aesthetic, complete with rich colors, soft contrast, and that nostalgic charm that digital screens simply can’t replicate. It connects seamlessly via Bluetooth, making it effortless to print directly from your camera roll, social media, or even screenshots.

What sets this edition apart is the unmistakable influence of Super Mario. Designed with playful nods to the iconic gaming universe, this special version adds a layer of personality that makes it feel more like a collector’s piece than just another gadget. It’s bright, it’s bold, and it leans fully into the joy of creativity, making it perfect for gifting or simply adding a bit of character to your everyday photography workflow.

Beyond the design, Fujifilm has packed in a range of smart features that elevate the experience. The companion app offers creative tools like filters, frames, and even augmented reality effects, letting you customize each print before it comes to life. There’s also a social element here, with features that allow multiple users to contribute to a single print, turning it into a shared moment rather than just a solo capture.

At under $100, this deal hits a sweet spot between fun and functionality. Whether you’re documenting everyday life, building a scrapbook, or just looking for a more tactile way to enjoy your images, the Instax Mini Link 3 Super Mario Edition delivers. With $50 off, it’s one of those rare deals that feels both practical and genuinely enjoyable, and in a world dominated by screens, that’s a refreshing change.