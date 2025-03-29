'Dune' cinematographer Greig Fraser is testing out the Fujifilm GFX Eterna – this is a collaboration I'd love to see!
Fujifilm is set to unveil more information about the GFX Eterna next week at NAB 2025, but it appears that professionals are getting their hands on it early!
In a recent Instagram Story, Greig Fraser – the cinematographer behind Dune, The Batman and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – shared a first look at the highly anticipated Fujifilm GFX Eterna in the field. This new medium format video-centric camera marks Fujifilm’s return to cinema after many years.
While no test footage has been shared yet, Fraser’s Story (as shared by Fuji Rumors) confirms that the GFX Eterna is in the hands of leading industry professionals ahead of its expected unveiling at NAB 2025 next month.
Official specifications of the Eterna remain scarce, but Fujifilm has stated that it will incorporate most elements of the GFX 100 II, including its 102MP CMOS II HS sensor, which is 1.7 times larger than full-frame, the X-Processor 5, and its rolling shutter, a feature that has sparked debate among filmmakers.
No test footage from the camera has yet been released but, according to Fraser's Instagram, he has been given a chance to test out a working unit ahead of its plans to be showcased at NAB 2025 – and I can't think of anyone better to showcase what a camera can do!
Fraser is widely regarded for his innovative approach to cinematography, and his work on the Dune films – especially the infrared cinematography in Dune: Part II – has earned him multiple Oscar and BAFTA nominations.
His mastery of both cinematography and still photography makes him an ideal early tester for the GFX Eterna.
Beyond his work behind the camera, Fraser is also an accomplished photographer. His book, Dune: Exposures, provides a stunning behind-the-scenes look at the making of Dune, blending cinematic moments with more intimate glimpses of life on set. If you haven’t explored it yet, now might be the perfect time, as it’s currently 50% off on Amazon.
Unfortunately, it's unknown whether we will ever get to see the footage of Fraser's test with the Fujifilm GFX Eterna – but part of me is holding out hope that when Fujifilm releases a video sample of the camera in action, it's a Fraser masterpiece!
With NAB 2025 taking place from April 05–09 in Las Vegas, Nevada, it won’t be long before we learn more about the Eterna.
Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.
