The Nexus G1 cinema camera nears completion with new features, and pre-orders are now open

After over a year of teasers, prototypes, and steady development updates, the Nexus G1 Cinema Camera is now available for preorder.

Originally announced in early 2024, the G1 has gained attention as a purpose-built, modular cinema camera 'designed by filmmakers, for filmmakers'. Now, with key features finalized, including a custom operating system and first-party lens control, the project is beginning to take its final form.

NexusOS on the Nexus G1 (Image credit: Nexus Cameras / Thomas Boland)

Built around the same Super 35 sensor found in the Blackmagic Pocket 6K, the G1 wraps familiar image quality in an entirely new form: a box-style, highly modular body designed to adapt to a variety of workflows. From interchangeable lens mounts to flexible storage and power options, the G1 is built with customization in mind.

The headline feature of the latest update is NexusOS, a brand-new operating system designed from the ground up. It provides intuitive control via touchscreen and physical inputs, and uniquely supports native focus, iris, and zoom (FIZ) motor control on fully manual cinema lenses; no third-party systems are required. It’s a level of software-hardware integration usually reserved for much higher-end gear.

Nexus G1: NexusOS in action - YouTube Watch On

Also introduced is the Nexus Grip, which has been finalized in design and is now ready for production. While full functionality (including built-in recording controls) is still being developed, the grip already integrates seamlessly with NexusOS for one-handed operation and fast adjustments.

The Nexus G1 will be manufactured in Australia, and shipping is set for Q3 2025. Final pricing lands at $3,300 (approximately £2,431 / AU$5,000), but early supporters can lock in a Founders Edition preorder for $2,980 with a 10% deposit. This edition includes custom markings and Lightning Strike carbon fiber panels.

With thoughtful design, strong core specs, and a price point well below many industry-standard cinema cameras, the Nexus G1 could serve as a fantastic entryway for filmmakers looking to move into more professional cinema workflows without breaking the bank.

Nexus Grip on the Nexus G1 (Image credit: Nexus Cameras / Thomas Boland)

