A full-frame 12K FX8 cine powerhouse? Bring it on, Sony!

Looks like Sony is gearing up to announce a new product ahead of the IBC Show in September in Amsterdam – the Sony FX8, a powerhouse cinema camera with full-frame 8K capabilities.

While the report is unconfirmed at this stage, the specs are already being discussed by reliable sources like Sony Alpha Rumors and Canon Rumors. Plus, with Sony's track record of using IBC as a launchpad for product announcements, the timing certainly lines up.

Last month Sony announced its new flagship ENG camcorder the PXW-Z300 - which is the first-ever camcorder with C2PA authentication.

The FX8 could be Sony's next big step in the brand's popular Cinema Line, sitting somewhere between the FX9 and Venice 2 – which will prove interesting for filmmakers and storytellers looking for that sweet spot between portability and uncompromising quality.

FX8: What we know (unconfirmed)

The Sony FX8 is rumored to mark a major leap from the FX9 – especially in terms of resolution (four times more of the FX9) and post-production headroom. The FX8 looks to strike a smart balance between image performance, usability, and Sony's trusted color science, tailored to create high image quality in a more compact, creator-friendly body.

Rumored specifications for the FX8 include:

- 16:9 cropped 12K full-frame (3:2 aspect ratio, 96M total pixels) CMOS sensor

- No internal RAW or X-OCN recording (similar to FX6)

- External 3.8K 16-bit RAW output via SDI (supporting up to 120fps)

- XAVC recording at 8K30p and 4K60p in full-framer or S35 modes

- 4K120p recording via the 3.8K full-frame crop mode

- Sony FE lens mount

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The IBC trade show runs at the RAI exhibition center in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from September 12-15.

You might like...

If you want to speculate more about future camera products, have a look at our camera rumors. Also, here is our guide to the best cinema cameras, the best camcorders, and the best budget video cameras.