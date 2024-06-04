Oscar-winning cinematographer photographs the set of Dune in a must-see photobook!

Josh Brolin provides poetic context to Greig Fraser's striking images taken on set while filming Dune: Parts 1 and 2

Dune: Exposures
Josh Brolin and Timothée Chalamet on the set of Dune: Part 2 (Image credit: Greig Fraser | Josh Brolin)

Dune: Part Two has been one of the biggest cinema blockbusters of 2024. Praised for its outstanding action sequences and set design, it turned Budapest, Hungary, into a far-off alien planet. It drew to a close the new version of the movie franchise and featured stunning visual storytelling, thanks to world-renowned and Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser. 

His visual wizardry isn't limited to using cinema cameras, though; Fraser is also a prolific stills photographer, and made the most of his time with the star-studded cast to capture an intimate look behind the scenes of Denis Villeneuve's Dune films. 

