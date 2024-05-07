Want to make your camera shoot like Dune: Part Two? This is how!

By Kalum Carter
published

How did cinematographer Greig Fraser capture the awesome black-and-white arena scene in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two / Warner Bros
(Image credit: Dune: Part Two / Warner Bros)

Dune: Part Two has been the biggest blockbuster of the year thus far, thrilling audiences with its exhilarating action and intense imagery. Imagery played a huge role in the movie, creating unique looks and visual effects for individual worlds with stunning results. 

Cinematographer Greig Fraser is the individual responsible for the beautiful imagery in the movie, and he has provided some fantastic insights into the creation of one of the most recognizable scenes. Even those who have not seen the movie have more than likely seen glimpses of the Geidi Prime arena scene, which was shot in distinctive black-and-white, heightened further by infrared – something that you can modify your own camera to do, as you'll see in the video below.  

