Ed Sheeran's viral 'Sapphire' music video was filmed using a Sony FX3 and a Laowa lens – here's how they did it

If you’ve seen Ed Sheeran’s latest music video Sapphire, chances are you were as hypnotized by the visuals as you were by the tune.

The video follows Sheeran on a whirlwind adventure through India, wandering colorful markets, cheering at cricket matches, and cutting loose in neon-soaked clubs. It’s vibrant, chaotic, and full of life… yet somehow, Ed remains perfectly centered in the middle of it all. Literally. That framing is the result of some clever camera rigging that has filmmakers and gear nerds buzzing.

Ed Sheeran - Sapphire (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Above: Ed Sheeran's music video for Sapphire

YouTuber and optical enthusiast Mathieu Stern couldn’t let this one slide. Like many of us, he watched Sapphire and thought: How the hell did they keep Ed locked in the center of the frame while India spins around him? So, he dug in. And after a bit of internet detective work, combining behind-the-scenes shots with some educated guesses, Stern cracked the case.

The secret weapon? A Snorricam. For those unfamiliar, it’s a rig that straps around the subject’s torso, with an arm extending out to hold the camera in front of them. Hands-free, perfectly centered. The result is that trippy effect where the background feels like it’s on fast-forward while the subject stays dead steady in the frame. If you’ve seen films like Requiem for a Dream, you know the vibe. It’s intense, immersive, and in this case, it makes Sheeran’s Indian odyssey feel like a personal fever dream.

Through some behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps, Stern identified the camera as the Sony FX3. Yes, the FX3 is a compact cinema powerhouse that launched over four years ago; however, it is still punching above its weight class. This little beast brings full-frame 4K, excellent dynamic range, and cinematic color science in a body small enough to take on a backpacking trip. And apparently, it’s good enough for pop superstar Ed Sheeran.

The WEIRD LENS Behind Ed Sheeran’s ULTRA VIRAL Video - YouTube Watch On

Above: Mathieu Stern's YouTube video uncovering the equipment used

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The next question was what lens gave that ultra-wide, immersive look without turning Ed’s head into a fisheye disaster? The answer: a Laowa 12mm T2.9 Zero-D Cine.

This lens is beloved by ultra-wide fans for delivering an expansive 122° field of view without the typical barrel distortion that makes straight lines look like roller coasters. Perfect for the bustling chaos of Indian streets.

A takeaway from this is that the entire FX3 and Laowa lens combo comes in at around £5,000. That’s pocket change in the world of big-budget music videos.

And here’s the kicker: at the time of writing, Sapphire is closing in on 150 million views. Proof that creativity and execution matter far more than having the 'latest and greatest' gear.

If you’re curious to see the full breakdown, I recommend checking out Stern's YouTube video, where he also recreates the look. It’s a fascinating watch for anyone obsessed with camera rigs, DIY filmmaking tricks, or just clever ways to achieve cinematic looks on a budget.

So, next time someone tells you you need an 8K cinema monster to make great content, remind them that Ed Sheeran’s doing just fine with a four-year-old camera and a lens most indie filmmakers could afford.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best cameras for music videos and the best wide-angle lenses.