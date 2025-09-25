This year, I have shot more photography with my phone than with my camera

I never thought I’d say this but, in 2025, I’ve used my phone for photography more than my camera.

For years, my go-to everyday shooter was the Fujifilm X100F. It’s compact, discreet and perfect for street work. But lately, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been the device I’ve reached for most often – and it’s been more fun than I expected.

The big reason is portability. The X100F is small, but the phone is even smaller, lighter and always in my pocket. That makes it perfect for those spontaneous moments when you wouldn't normally have a 'proper' camera with you.

(Image credit: Kalum Carter)

Earlier this year, I had just two hours in a Swedish fishing village. I only had my phone with me but, in that short window, I managed to shoot a complete photo series. Normally, I’d think I needed my camera and lenses. Instead, the phone pushed me to work quickly, focus on composition and trust my instincts.

Another reason is focal length. I don’t like shooting wide, and I’ve often felt limited by compact cameras that don’t give me enough reach. The X8 Ultra’s telephoto options better fit the way I see the world. I’ve been tempted by cameras like the Ricoh GR IV but, for now, the phone actually suits me more. Perhaps if we see a 40mm version like the GR IIIx.

Then there’s video. Photography has always been my first love, but I’m shooting more short-form video than ever. With the Find X8 Ultra, I can move seamlessly from stills to video with a swipe. More than once, I’ve been lining up a photo only to realize the scene would work better as a moving image. Having that option in the same device keeps my process fluid.

Finally, there’s sharing. I’ve found myself doing less post-processing this year with this sort of daily work – and with the phone, I can get an image or video out almost instantly.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m not giving up my Fujifilm GFX cameras, which are still my top choice for larger projects. But in 2025, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra reminded me that photography can be simple, spontaneous and fun.