Kodak's newest bridge camera goes on sale next month with a MEGA 65x zoom!

Kodak is about to launch a new bridge camera, that has a built-in optically-stabilized 65x zoom that can cover an equivalent focal length range of 24–1560mm. Originally teased last year, the Pixpro AZ653 will now go on sale from April 2026.

The DSLR-shaped compact camera has a 20.68MP 1/2.3" BSI CMOS sensor and can record video at 1080P (so not 4K).

The new model joins Kodak's existing bridge camera line-up offering photographers a huge telephoto reach which appeals to those who want to shoot subjects such as sports and wildlife without the bulk and investment needed from a mirrorless or DSLR camera system.

Article continues below

The AZ653 offers the benefit of both a fixed 3in 460k-dot rear LCD, as well as an electronic eyelevel viewfinder. It also comes with a built-in pop-up flash. It also offers a built-in 15MB memory, in addition to an SDXC card slot.

Image credit: Kodak Image credit: Kodak Image credit: Kodak Image credit: Kodak Image credit: Kodak Image credit: Kodak

Although all settings can be automated, the AZ653 provides a wide range of manual overrides for creative control. As well as program exposure, you can opt for shutter priority, aperture priority or manual mode use. ISO can be manually set from ISO 100 to 1600. And there is exposure compensation offering ±3 EV in 1/3 steps adjustment. There are also a range of 'intelligent' shooting modes to suit different subjects, as well as a 360° panoramic mode.

A burst made can fire off sequences at five frames per second, and there is a shutter speed range that stretches from 1/2000sec – 30 seconds.

Weighing 568g, the rechargeable battery claims to offer you 400 shots or 90 mins of video @1080/30p (based on CIPA standard testing) between charges, and can be recharged via a USB-C socket.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Kodak Pixpro AZ653 will cost £349.99 (US and Australian pricing as yet unknown) when it goes on sale in late April.





See our rundown of the best bridge cameras currently available, and our rundown of the best Kodak cameras