The company behind the original action camera is struggling with increased competition, heightened memory costs, and decreased sales – and now GoPro is at risk of being removed from the stock market.

For the second time in 2026, GoPro is at risk of being removed from the stock market as the action camera giant’s shares fall below the minimum requirement. The July 21 notification from Nasdaq is the company’s second this year, following a similar notification in March.

If a company is removed from the stock market, the company’s shares are no longer traded publicly. The warning comes as the struggling action camera giant is looking for a potential buyer or partner and has already filed “serious doubt” statements about potential bankruptcy if current conditions continue.

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A delisting amid a potential bankruptcy would remove GoPro’s ability to recover value using publicly traded funding. GoPro now has 180 days – which would be January 17, 2027 – to bring shares back above $1 or more for at least 10 consecutive days.

GoPro received a similar warning in March, but after the company announced the GoPro Mission 1 series in April, shares climbed back above the $1 minimum, reaching a high of $1.73 in May before trending downward. Shares dipped below the $1 minimum again after the action camera giant filed warnings with “substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue” on June 01.

The GoPro Hero13 Black (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

GoPro has already recovered from below the minimum once this year – the question remaining is whether or not the action camera giant can do it again. GoPro has one more Mission announcement up its sleeve. The mirrorless Mission 1 Pro ILS is expected to launch sometime in the third quarter of 2026, which means before September 30.

The Pro ILS carries much of the same specifications as the Mission 1 Pro, but adds a Micro Four Thirds mount for swappable lenses. The ability to switch lenses will drastically increase the camera's versatility over the usual fixed ultra-wide, but the mirrorless isn't submersible and is manual focus only.

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(Image credit: Future)

GoPro is also actively looking for a potential buyer or merger, a move that founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman says he “fully supports.” Earlier this month, Woodman purchased $20 million in a stock loan to help keep the company afloat as the iconic action camera brand looks for a potential buyer or merger.

GoPro’s financials in recent years reflect increased competition and decreased sales, with the action camera giant’s last three fiscal years coming out as a net loss. But several major camera manufacturers are reporting steep increases in the cost of memory due to higher demand from AI this year. GoPro is no different and noted an 80% to 110% increase in memory hardware costs along with reduced supply last month.

GoPro is credited with launching the action camera category, launching a waterproof film camera in 2004 before introducing its first Hero series camera with video in 2006. The GoPro name quickly became synonymous with “action camera,” but the category has been increasingly competitive in recent years with players from DJI and Insta360, among others.

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Read the GoPro Mission 1 Pro review, or browse the best action cameras.