Action camera giant GoPro is in financial trouble. On June 01, GoPro shared updated stock market filings warning of “substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue” as the action camera giant faces declining sales and the increasing cost of memory.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filing comes after GoPro has already shared that it is considering a potential sale, news that followed a a $93.5 million net loss for 2025 and $432.3 million in 2024.

The latest filing indicates further struggles for the action camera manufacturer, including both an 80% to 110% increase in memory hardware costs and reduced supply from its suppliers amid the AI data crisis. The report also indicates “futher softness in sales” for April and May 2026.

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The 8-K form that GoPro has filed with the SEC indicates that the company could struggle to pay its debts over the next 12 months.

While the filing indicates serious financial strain, the paperwork on its own doesn’t necessarily mean that bankruptcy is imminent. For example, Kodak filed a similar statement last year, but resolved debts using a pension fund and ended the year in growth.

GoPro has already implemented some changes, including a 23% reduction in staff. The company also shared earlier this year that it is considering potential offers for a sale. However, concerns over the company’s ability to repay debt remain.

“Without obtaining additional sources of financing or consummating a strategic transaction,” the filing reads, “the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern would be materially and adversely impacted, and the Company may be required to significantly reduce, restructure, cease operations, or seek protection under the Federal bankruptcy laws although no specific plans to file for bankruptcy protection have been initiated or considered.”

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While the filings indicate lower-than-expected sales in April and May, the report does not mention the new GoPro Mission 1 series of cameras, which began shipping just days ago. The new series evolves GoPro’s offerings with a 1-inch, 8K-capable sensor (see more in our GoPro Mission 1 Pro review).

GoPro has not yet responded to Digital Camera World’s request for a comment.