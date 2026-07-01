"The MOST pistol grip ever" – Is this Luna camera accessory cool, or will it get you arrested?

Byron Seven a tech maker, designer, and self-proclaimed everyday cary gear enthusiast, has created this pistol-grip accessory for the new Insta360 Luna series of cameras – but does it look a bit too like a gun?

Byron says "I put a lot of thought into how tools feel, function" but commentators have seen this new design and not all can see themselves using it.

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@donalleniii, on Instagram, said "I think I have too much melanin in my skin in the United States to safely operate this camera" – alluding, perhaps, to the 3-times higher rate of shooting of minorities by police in the USA (see NIH data).

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It is far from the only comment that suggests many will be sceptical for the same reason.

More light-hearted is @thegolden_gff, who notes "It’s All good until you film the president…"

Nevertheless, there are plenty of comments expressing enthusiasm, and others looking for variants for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 and DJI Osmo Pocket 4 cameras already on the shelves.

The Insta360 Luna Ultra, seen here, is Insta360's first pocket gimbal-style camera, and in many ways instantly the best pocket gimbal camera. It brings new features like a detachable remote monitor and microphone and dual cameras.

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Incidentally, if you're wondering, I've reviewed the cameras but not the grip. Both the Luna cameras, and the DJI cameras that seem to inspire them, can be used in the horizontal way that seems to inspire the gun-like grip, and it works especially well for some shots, like rotating views. They are normally held, though, vertically, so I'm not actually sure the grip is ideal in all situations.

The Luna is not the cheapest gimbal-style camera and many already have the popular DJI offering, which explains the demand for alternatives which is appearing already (amongst those prepared to risk holding the "gun").

Interstingly this is not the only experimental design seen on the Byron Seven site, and he has addressed DJI devices before – though not all his filmmaking and phone holder alternatives are quite so reminiscent of a Glock.

Indeed he claims he engineered a 'real camera' from a DJI Osmo Pocket with a rig design.

This DJI Osmo Pocket Rig Took Me 600 Hours - YouTube Watch On

I've not had the chance to test that, either, but the attention to detail is impressive – I can't argue with @divyanshudn who said: "the amount of custom 3D prints for a single video ! Kudos to you"