GoPro’s 360 action camera is now capable of capturing more detailed shots, thanks to a new firmware update that unlocks 200Mbps bit rates. Announced today, June 25, the firmware update v1.30 for the Max 2 opens up higher bit rates, along with more options for color grading.

The higher 200Mbps bit rate helps reduce compression artifacts, GoPro says, along with helping the camera record finer detail. The new maximum bit rate will be available in the 8K 360 video mode, as well as using the 4K single lens shooting mode.

While the Max 2 already had 10-bit color for serious videographers looking for control over color grading, those options are now available for time lapses. The 10-bit and GP-Log options are now available inside Time Warp, Night Effects, Time Lapse, and Night Lapse modes.

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The addition of 10-bit allows GoPro’s different time-lapse modes to capture more color depth, while GP-Log encoding across those same modes allows for more flexibility when color grading in post.

The firmware also brings the blur reduction setting previously available for 360 shots into the GoPro Max 2’s single lens mode.

The update also gives creators a toggle to switch between 60z and 50Hz shutter speeds. This helps eliminate screen flickers when traveling to different countries with varying NTSC and PAL standards.

The firmware update is available directly from GoPro's website or through the GoPro mobile app.

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The firmware update comes at a time when the GoPro Max 2 has dropped to its lowest price yet in some regions during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

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