As everyone knows, compact cameras are absolutely on fire right now. And this new compact, billed as "the world's cutest collab", is virtually guaranteed to throw gasoline on that fire.

You may well have seen the Lola Camera on your Instagram or Facebook feed. The brand has made an art out of cashing in on the Y2K digicam craze, marketing its aesthetic-focused compact at Gen Zers and style-conscious photographers.

Following a Lola x Betty Boop Digital Camera launched a year ago, the company has kicked kawaii into hyperdrive with its latest collaboration.

A post shared by Lola (@lola.camera) A photo posted by on

The Lola x Miffy Digital Camera follows the same template but replaces Betty Boop (to whom my younger colleagues all replied, "Who?") with everyone's favorite rabbit mascot character (to whom they said, "Of course we know who that is").

On the outside, the latest Lola now boasts a cartoon-blue chassis with an illustration of Miffy on the front accompanied by yellow stars. Attached is a Miffy-themed friendship charm bracelet / camera strap, and the whole thing can be safely stowed in a delightfully matching Miffy pouch.

On the inside, this is the same core tech that has been inside every flavor of Lola Camera: an 8MP CMOS sensor with 20x digital zoom and 2.8-inch screen, offering native HD (720p) video and what I'm pretty certain is interpolated 4K video.

(Image credit: Lola • Mercis BV)

While all Lolas come with twenty creative filters, the Lola x Miffy comes with five exclusive Miffy-themed filters (outdoing the Betty Boop edition, which only came with three).

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Ultimately these are expertly-branded but nontheless upcycled 2000-era digicam components, pitched at the younger generation that equates "outdated tech" with "lofi aesthetic", all wrapped up in a $109 / £79 / AU$159 bow.

Even so, I can't argue that this may indeed be "the world's cutest collab" – and I suspect it will be massive. The camera is set to launch on July 31, but it's already available for pre-order at Urban Outfitters in the UK.

(Image credit: Lola • Mercis BV)

(Image credit: Lola • Mercis BV)

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See how the Lola compares to the best compact cameras and the best point and shoot cameras from the bigger brands.