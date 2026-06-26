I've held the new white version of the new flagship DJI OSMO Pocket 4P in one hand, and the black in the other, but I still can't tell you the release date or price!

DJI showed the Osmo Pocket 4P White Edition at a "Product Premiere," so now we're just waiting on the price and release date – and it's time to start putting the pieces together.

It is now a few weeks after the black model was put in my hands at the Cannes film festival hands-on. That suggests we're getting closer to a final on-sale date.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

On the price side, there is evidence to suggest that it might be lower than its new arch-enemy (and competitor for top spot in the pocket gimbal camera guide): the newly-launched Insta360 Luna Ultra.

Finally, in China, DJI is accepting orders at CNY 3,799 (around $525) ffor the Pocket 4P already.

Not only does this suggest the moment is very nearly upon us worldwide, but even allowing for higher taxes and the costs DJI will face shipping from China – that's still likely to convert to a figure lower than the Luna Ultra, which went on sale at prices starting at $769.

That's a reasonably steep price, reflecting Insta360's confidence in the product, but that the pocket gimbal camera is a new contender and isn't without the odd hint of being a first-generation product.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DJI has got history in the field (hence the iterative number 4).

The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P in white (Image credit: Future)

The key difference between the Pocket 4P and the recently released Pocket 4 is the addition of a second camera covering 60mm EFL. The Pocket 4 was an incremental update to the already impressive Pocket 3, and only had the 20mm camera with 1-inch sensor.

That sensor affords the camera a 17-stop dynamic range according to the company, and DJI has introduced a new D-Log 2 profile.

Here I am talking to the Osmo Pocket 4P; the dynamic range is very evident to me even in this shot – straight from camera, not post-processed using the Log or Log 2 options – in incredibly difficult light in direct sunshine in Malta. (Image credit: Future)

Something also worth noting is the effect that all this has had on the price of the Pocket 4's predecessor, especially as Amazon's Prime Day sale is still on today.

One of the other side effects isn't to say that there aren't good deals on the Osmo Pocket 3.