DJI reveals more about new Osmo Pocket 4P camera but is still leaving key questions unanswered – things Insta360's Luna isn't so shy about!
DJI has now revealed a new white version of the Pocket 4P, but won't share the price – can we work it out?
I've held the new white version of the new flagship DJI OSMO Pocket 4P in one hand, and the black in the other, but I still can't tell you the release date or price!
DJI showed the Osmo Pocket 4P White Edition at a "Product Premiere," so now we're just waiting on the price and release date – and it's time to start putting the pieces together.
It is now a few weeks after the black model was put in my hands at the Cannes film festival hands-on. That suggests we're getting closer to a final on-sale date.
On the price side, there is evidence to suggest that it might be lower than its new arch-enemy (and competitor for top spot in the pocket gimbal camera guide): the newly-launched Insta360 Luna Ultra.
Finally, in China, DJI is accepting orders at CNY 3,799 (around $525) ffor the Pocket 4P already.
Not only does this suggest the moment is very nearly upon us worldwide, but even allowing for higher taxes and the costs DJI will face shipping from China – that's still likely to convert to a figure lower than the Luna Ultra, which went on sale at prices starting at $769.
That's a reasonably steep price, reflecting Insta360's confidence in the product, but that the pocket gimbal camera is a new contender and isn't without the odd hint of being a first-generation product.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
DJI has got history in the field (hence the iterative number 4).
The key difference between the Pocket 4P and the recently released Pocket 4 is the addition of a second camera covering 60mm EFL. The Pocket 4 was an incremental update to the already impressive Pocket 3, and only had the 20mm camera with 1-inch sensor.
That sensor affords the camera a 17-stop dynamic range according to the company, and DJI has introduced a new D-Log 2 profile.
Something also worth noting is the effect that all this has had on the price of the Pocket 4's predecessor, especially as Amazon's Prime Day sale is still on today.
One of the other side effects isn't to say that there aren't good deals on the Osmo Pocket 3.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.