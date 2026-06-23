It might be cheap, but this $179 GoPro deal is seriously lit

Taxes and inflation might make almost everything feel more expensive, but there is something particularly satisfying about getting a newer product for the same price as the model it replaces.

That is exactly what has happened with the GoPro LIT HERO, which has dropped to just $179 – the same price the original HERO launched at in 2024.

lowest-ever price Save $90.99 GoPro Lit Hero: was $269.99 now $179 at Amazon The GoPro Lit Hero is a compact, rugged 4K action camera with a built-in light, making it ideal for capturing adventures both day and night.

The Lit Hero might not be the most powerful action camera straight out of the box, especially when compared with some of the more advanced models currently on the market. Its feature set is more streamlined, and serious filmmakers may still prefer one of GoPro’s flagship cameras, but that is not really the point of this model.

This is an action camera designed to be simple, affordable, and easy to carry. For holidays, family adventures, days at the beach, cycling, hiking, social media clips, and everyday recording, it offers plenty of GoPro appeal without forcing you to pay a premium price.

Its compact design also makes it the kind of camera you can throw into a pocket or small bag and take almost anywhere. Rather than worrying about complex settings or carrying a full filmmaking setup, you can simply switch it on and start capturing the moment.

There are certainly more powerful action cameras available, but many of them also cost considerably more. At $179, the Lit Hero becomes a far more approachable option for beginners, casual users, and anyone who wants a dependable everyday action camera without paying flagship money.

The fact that you can now buy the newer GoPro Lit Hero for the same price as the "original" Hero launched in 2024 makes this deal even sweeter. It might be cheap, but at $179, this is one seriously lit GoPro deal.