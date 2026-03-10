The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has a cult following and its now dropped to £329 in Amazon Spring Deal Days

If you’ve been looking for a pocket-sized camera that delivers genuinely professional-looking video, Amazon Spring Deal Days has produced a tempting offer.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has dropped to just £329, down from its usual £389 price tag, giving you a tidy £60 saving on one of the most capable compact video cameras currently available.

Save £60 DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was £389 now £329 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a pocket-sized gimbal camera built for creators, pairing a large 1-inch sensor with smooth three-axis stabilisation and crisp 4K/120p video to deliver impressively cinematic footage from a device that literally fits in your pocket.

DJI designed the Osmo Pocket 3 specifically for creators who want high-quality footage without carrying around a full camera rig. Despite its tiny footprint, it packs serious imaging power thanks to a large 1-inch sensor and a built-in three-axis mechanical gimbal that keeps footage incredibly smooth even when you’re walking or shooting on the move.

What makes the Pocket 3 stand out from typical action cameras is its focus on video quality and usability. It can record detailed 4K footage at high frame rates and features intelligent subject tracking, making it ideal for vloggers, travel creators and anyone filming solo content. The rotating 2-inch touchscreen also makes it easy to switch between horizontal and vertical shooting depending on where your footage will be shared.

In practice, the Osmo Pocket 3 feels like a tiny professional camera rather than a gadget. The stabilisation is exceptional, the autofocus is quick and reliable, and the whole thing slips into a jacket pocket without a second thought. For travel shooters or creators documenting everyday life, that level of convenience is hard to beat.

At its normal price the Pocket 3 already represents good value for what it offers, but seeing it fall to £329 during the Amazon Spring Deal Days makes it a particularly attractive buy. Deals on DJI’s newer creator tools don’t appear all that often, so when they do, they tend to attract plenty of attention.

If you’re looking for a lightweight vlogging camera that delivers stabilised 4K footage with almost zero setup time, this Amazon Spring deal on the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is easily one of the most compelling creator bargains of the sale.