The best Panasonic GX9 deals in September 2021

The Lumix GX range from Panasonic has long been fit for those looking to take their photography a little more seriously without compromising on portability. The GX9 continues this tradition, with a beefier spec sheet than the previous GX8, but all inside a body that, with the right lens, you can still squeeze inside a roomy coat pocket. As usual, you can take advantage of the growing number of Micro Four Thirds lenses that are available from Panasonic, Olympus and others.

For this latest iteration, Panasonic has maintained the 20.3MP sensor from before, but has removed the optical low-pass filter to help as much detail to end up in images as possible. On top of that, the image stabilization system has also now been upgraded from a four-axis system to a five-axis alternative, and makes use of both sensor- and lens-based stabilization for the best correction.

The touchscreen LCD screen also now gets a slight boost in resolution over the previous model's display, and this also now tilts up and down (rather than around a GX8-style side hinge). Also tilting is the new 2.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, which pulls upwards so that you can continue to use it in awkward positions.

As is now fairly standard on interchangeable-lens Panasonic models, videos can be captured in both 4K and Full HD flavors, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth let you send all your masterpieces out to the wider world without the hassle of cables. You also get Panasonic's Depth from Defocus (DFD) autofocus system, which, as we found in our review of the model, is indeed a speedy performer, even if its tracking capabilities aren't quite flawless.

Thankfully, we also found image quality to be very good too, with decent dynamic range and fine handling over noise, although if you tend to venture past ISO 3200 with any frequency you may find noise and noise reduction to be an issue.

Panasonic GX9 key specs Fine image quality, plenty of features and 4K video to boot. What's not to like? Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | Megapixels: 20MP | Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds | Screen: 3in tilting touchscreen, 1.24million dots | Viewfinder: Tilting EVF, 2.756million dots | Max burst speed: 6fps | Max video resolution: 4K | User level: Enthusiast 4K video recording Great build quality Fiddly touchscreen No weather-sealing

