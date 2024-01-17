Looking for the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases? We've got you covered. After having tested well over 200 phone cases by now (yes, really) from the best phone cases optimized for photographers to the best magnetic phone cases on the market, you can trust us to find the ideal Z Fold 5 case to suit your lifestyle and budget.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is by far one of the best Samsung phones available right now. We gave it a 4-star review and praised how well the interface is optimized for its folding form, but we were a little disappointed that the camera upgrades from the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 model were modest at best. (If you own the Galaxy Z Fold 4, see our guide to the best Z Fold 4 Cases).
The Samsung Z Fold 5 is an exceptional (but expensive) foldable flagship for photographers, so you'll want to keep your new device protected at all costs from daily damage, hefty drops, office spills, fingerprints, and everything else in between. It's better to invest in a reliable case than have to fork out for a screen repair or suffer a broken hinge. We're here to help you find the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases on the market today.
The Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases in 2024
Best for everyday use
Materials: Synthetic rubber and Polycarbonate, 50% recycled plastic
The OtterBox Thin Flex case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best choice for most people wanting a reliable case that can defend against drops and daily damages, and for a reasonable price too. It offers an ultra-slim casing that won't add any unnecessary weight to your phone, and the DROP+ branding ensures it has been tested to meet military-grade standards.
Best luxury case
Materials: Premium Leather (not vegan)
This wallet case from TORRO screams luxury and is definitely not vegan-friendly. Crafted exclusively for the Z Fold 5, it's made from premium cowhide leather combined with a microfibre-lined inner frame. It has slots for three credit cards, an integrated stand function, and a secure magnetic clasp.
Best for style
Materials: Hardshell PC (plastic)
Cases from BURGA are a great choice if you value having a stylish phone case that can be matched with all of your other devices and accessories, with an array of luxury and premium designs. The Snap cases are protected by raised bezels around the camera unit and screen, but if you need a little extra defence, try the tough and elite cases instead.
Best for tough defence
Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
This case from Urban Armor Gear is constructed with a shock-absorbing frame that meets military-grade standards of drop and shock defence. It also has air-soft corners for cushioning impact and a built-in magnet module for seamless connectivity with MagSafe and other wireless chargers. The oversized tactile buttons have a nice clicky feel and raised bezels.
Best for artists
Materials: Post-consumer recycled (PC) content
This official case from Samsung is designed to protect not only your phone but your S pen stylus too, all while maintaining the slim profile of your folding phone. It has a splash of vibrant colour where the pen sits, and it slides in easily with just a click to secure it. The case is made from eco-conscious materials too.
Best for creatives
Materials: Made from 65% recycled and plant-based material.
CASETiFY is one of the most premium phone case brands on the market, offering advanced levels of protection and over 2000+ artistic designs to choose from. The Impact cases are equipped with patented EcoShock™ technology to protect your device at every corner, while offering 4ft of drop protection and a raised bezel design for added screen protection.
Best for durability
Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Spigen is a renowned phone case brand and this Thin Fit case is made from a blend of hybrid structure PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology to keep your device thoroughly protected. There is also a built-in S pen slot to keep your stylus secure, and the precise fitment has raised edge bezels for screen and camera lens protection too.
Best for protection
Materials: D30, Plastic
ZAGG is a brand known for using D30 Bio in its products, which is an advanced, plant-based protective material made with 46% renewable resources. D3O also hardens on impact and can dissipate shock, offering exceptional 10ft of D=drop protection for your device. The Bridgetown case is specially designed for hinged phones and has an S Pen holder too.
Best for grip
Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
The Caseology Parallax case offers an enhanced 3D ergonomic design as well as a secure grip when handling your device, not to mention the adhesive strips that are included for added security ensuring that your Z Fold won't be leaving your side any time soon.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in a case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too, and there are plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories out there to help enhance your new phone.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with wireless Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.
