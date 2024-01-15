The best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2024

Looking for the best Z Fold 4 cases? We've got you covered. After having tested over 200 phone cases (yes, really), from the best phone cases for photographers to the best magnetic phone cases on the market, you can trust us to help you find the ideal Z Fold 4 case to suit your lifestyle and budget.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains one of the best Samsung phones that money can buy, and for an affordable price too. We gave it a 4.5-star review and described it as Samsung's finest foldable at the time, an undercover photography champion. Then along came the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 model – which is a solid 4 stars and undeniably great, but might not be worth the upgrade if you ask us.

If you don't have the funds to fork out for an expensive new flagship (we don't blame you) then the Z Fold 4 is an ideal choice for saving money. If you're yet to buy a Z Fold 4, then take a look at our best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals page to keep tabs on the best prices in your region. If you already have one; then let's find you a case.

The Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

How do I choose a case?

It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?

We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in a case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too, and there are plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories out there to help enhance your new phone.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.

There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with wireless Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.

