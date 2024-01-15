The best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in 2024

Looking for the best Z Fold 4 cases? We've got you covered. After having tested over 200 phone cases (yes, really), from the best phone cases for photographers to the best magnetic phone cases on the market, you can trust us to help you find the ideal Z Fold 4 case to suit your lifestyle and budget.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains one of the best Samsung phones that money can buy, and for an affordable price too. We gave it a 4.5-star review and described it as Samsung's finest foldable at the time, an undercover photography champion. Then along came the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 model – which is a solid 4 stars and undeniably great, but might not be worth the upgrade if you ask us.
If you don't have the funds to fork out for an expensive new flagship (we don't blame you) then the Z Fold 4 is an ideal choice for saving money. If you're yet to buy a Z Fold 4, then take a look at our best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals page to keep tabs on the best prices in your region. If you already have one; then let's find you a case.
The Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases
Best for everyday use
Materials: Synthetic rubber and Polycarbonate
The OtterBox Thin Flex case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best choice for most people wanting a reliable case that can defend against drops and daily damages, and for a reasonable price too. It offers an ultra-slim casing that won't add any unnecessary weight to your phone, and the DROP+ branding ensures it has been tested to meet military-grade standards. It also has raised edges and antimicrobial coatings.
Best for creatives
Materials: Made from 65% recycled and plant-based material.
CASETiFY is one of the most premium phone case brands on the market right now, offering advanced levels of protection and over 2000+ artistic designs to choose from. The Impact cases especially are equipped with patented EcoShock™ technology that will protect your device from impact at every corner, while offering 4ft of drop protection and a raised bezel design for added screen protection.
Best for artists
Materials: Post-consumer recycled content
This official case from Samsung is designed to fit flawlessly with your Z Fold 4 and offers sturdy protection with a secure slot for keeping your S Pen handy at all times. Did we mention that the pen slot also doubles as a kickstand too? The stability of this case ensures that you can fold your phone flat and start scribbling whenever you like, perfect for those who commute to work and watch movies on the train or public transport.
Best for outdoors
Materials: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
This case from Urban Armor Gear is perfect for adventurers and those who spend a lot of time outdoors. It offers 20ft of drop protection, meeting and exceeding military-grade standards, and has been engineered with a hollow hexagon structure and hex cushioning shock-absorbing softcore to dampen and disperse any energy from an impact. It also has a raised bezel design to protect your phone screen and lens unit.
Best for commuters
Materials: Hybrid structure of PC and TPU with Air Cushion Technology
Looking for a more stylish way to secure your S pen? This case from Spigen is not only ultra-defensive to keep your device safe, but has been designed with a handy built-in S-Pen holder at the side of where the Z Fold fits to keep it close by. Despite holding your S Pen, this case remains pocket-friendly and lightweight with scratch-resistant PC materials to stop your keys from scratching up your phone.
Best for the stylish
Materials: Hardshell PC (plastic)
The BURGA snap case is a great choice if you value having a stylish phone case that can be matched with all of your other devices and accessories too. The company has an array of luxury and premium designs, and its cases are also protected by raised bezels around the camera unit and screen for defence against drops. The Snap case is sleek and lightweight, but if you need a little more defence, try the tough and elite cases.
Best for grip
Materials: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
The Caseology Parallax case offers an enhanced 3D ergonomic design as well as a secure grip when handling your device, not to mention the adhesive strips that are included for added security ensuring that your Z Fold won't be leaving your side any time soon. Made with TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection, your phone is in safe hands with this case.
Best for protection
Materials: D30 , Plastic
ZAGG is a brand known for using D30 Bio in its products, which is an advanced, plant-based protective material made with 46% renewable resources. D3O also hardens on impact and can dissipate shock, offering exceptional protection for your device. The Bridgetown case is specially designed for hinged phones like the Galaxy Z Fold4 and has an S Pen holder too.
Best for budget
Materials: Polycarbonate
If you don't have much to splurge on a Z Fold 4 case then we recommend this option from Speck. The clear case offers up to 13ft of drop protection when your device is opened, and innovative clear impact technology is equipped to cushion your phone and reduce impact damage. It also has a Microban coating to reduce bacteria and anti-yellowing measures.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to invest in a case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too, and there are plenty of magnetic smartphone accessories out there to help enhance your new phone.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with wireless Qi charging and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.
