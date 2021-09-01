The best Canon EOS M100 deals in September 2021

Although launched back in 2017, the Canon EOS M100 is still a great camera to buy – not least because prices have fallen substantially with some great deals out there. Our guide will give a rundown of the key specifications on this pocketable mini mirrorless camera – and you'll also be able to see the best Canon EOS M100 deals available right now.

The Canon EOS M100 is the natural successor of the EOS M10, and it is one of an ever-increasing family of interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras in the EOS M range. These all use a decent-sized APS-C sensor - but put this into a remarkably small body, that is designed for those who want to travel light.

The Canon EOS M lens range has grow substantially in the last couple of years - and when we last did an audit there were 31 different Canon EF-M lenses – so you get plenty of choice in terms of zooms and lenses that you can get with this.

You normally find the Canon EOS M100 sold as a kit with the 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom, which gives you image stabilization for shake free shots. However, you may also see the model sold in 'body only' form - so you can get the lens you want separately. Other kits with different lenses, may also be offered by some retailers.

Both relatively compact and lightweight, the specification is very respectable given its ‘starter' status. For example the M100 incorporates an 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, 49-point AF system, DIGIC 7 generation processor, and deftly captures Full HD video at a frame rate of up to 60fps. Added to this, built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity will make for an easy transition from mobile device to a dedicated camera, for former smartphone photographers.

Mobile users will also find much about the M100’s touchscreen that's intuitive, such as touch AF and full creative exposure control. The clear 1,040K-dot resolution monitor can also be flipped up through 180° for those ubiquitous selfies.

Low-light work is also enhanced via manually selectable light sensitivity settings up to ISO 25,600 on this model. Though this is an entry-level model we also get the option to shoot in a Raw file format as well as standard JPEG (capturing them simultaneously or separately). This is something that further differentiates it from the smartphone brigade, as is the opportunity to swap the lens in use.

Canon EOS M100 key specs: Affordable feature-heavy camera from Canon Sensor: APS-C size CMOS | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Autofocus: 49-point AF | Screen type: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6.1fps | Movies: Full HD 60p | User level: Beginner/intermediate 24MP APS-C format sensor Well implemented touch control Nice build and reasonably small No viewfinder No 4K viddo

