Leica enthusiasts are abuzz with speculation following a recent report from Leica Rumors suggesting that a Leica M11-P Safari edition may be on the horizon. While details remain scarce - no confirmed release date, pricing, or lens pairing - the rumor has ignited excitement among collectors and photographers alike.

Given Leica's history of releasing special editions, such as the M10-P Safari, the possibility of an M11-P Safari edition seems plausible. to me, but we will have to wait for official confirmation.

rear of the Leica M10-P Safari (Image credit: Leica)

The "Safari" designation in Leica's lineup refers to cameras adorned with a distinctive olive green enamel finish, a tradition that dates back to the 1960s. Originally designed for military use, these cameras were built to withstand harsh conditions, and their unique aesthetic quickly garnered a following among civilians.

Over the years, Leica has released several Safari editions, including the M6 TTL in 2000, the M8.2 in 2008, and the M-P (Typ 240) in 2015, each limited in production and highly sought after by collectors.​

The most recent Safari edition, the Leica M10-P, was released in 2019 with a production run of 1,500 units. It featured the classic olive green finish and was accompanied by a matching Summicron-M 50mm f/2 lens - the first time Leica offered a lens in the Safari color scheme. This edition also included accessories like a full-grain cowhide leather strap and a matching leather case, emphasizing both functionality and style

Leica M10-P Safari is its accessories and matching 50mm lens (Image credit: Leica)

Given this history, the rumored M11-P Safari edition would be a continuation of Leica's tradition of releasing special editions of their flagship M-series cameras. While the rumor remains unconfirmed, the pattern of past releases lends credibility to the possibility. Collectors and fans of the brand will undoubtedly be watching closely for any official announcements.​

As we await further information, it's worth noting that Leica's special editions often become coveted items, blending the brand's renowned craftsmanship with unique design elements.

If the M11-P Safari edition comes to fruition, it will likely be no exception, offering both aesthetic appeal and the high-quality performance Leica is known for.​

