Pixii Max returns: full-frame digital rangefinder is now back on pre-order after a sensor shortage

The highly anticipated Pixii Max digital rangefinder is now back on for pre-order once again, following a confirmation email from Pixii of production schedules.



The French camera brand, known for bringing the classic rangefinder experience into the modern era, has announced that sensor shipments have been confirmed. This allows production to commence in March. Deliveries will resume in early April, meaning eager photographers can soon get their hands on this innovative full-frame camera.

(Image credit: Pixii)

Marking Pixii’s first foray into the full-frame market, the Pixii Max features a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor housed in the same compact, machined aluminum body as its APS-C predecessor. The camera is equipped with a 64-bit processor, 128GB of internal storage, and a Leica M-compatible mount, making it a compelling choice for photographers who appreciate the traditional rangefinder experience while benefiting from state-of-the-art digital imaging technology.

One of the standout features of the Pixii Max is its ability to produce native DNG RAW images in both color and monochrome—a first in the market. The 24 x 36mm sensor size is identical to the standard 35mm film frame, optimizing light capture and enhancing the performance of classic M-mount lenses. Coupled with its advanced processor, the camera delivers sharp, low-noise images with an improved dynamic range, making it an attractive option for professionals and enthusiasts alike.



As a true rangefinder camera, the Pixii Max provides a fully manual focus experience. The M-mount lens focus rings operate a lever inside the camera, aligning images from two viewfinder windows into a single, precisely focused image. This system is particularly effective with shorter focal lengths and in low-light environments. Aperture settings must also be adjusted manually on the lens itself, reinforcing the analog-style control that many rangefinder users cherish.

(Image credit: Pixii Max)

Connectivity is another strength of the Pixii Max, with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allowing seamless integration with the Pixii App. This enables remote control, image preview, and quick transfer of images stored in the camera’s internal memory. Additionally, Pixii offers an upgrade path for both hardware and software, ensuring users can keep their cameras up to date with the latest technological advancements.



Now that production has been confirmed, the Pixii Max is once again available for pre-order through authorized retailers and Pixii’s online store.



With manufacturing set to begin in March and deliveries expected to restart in April, photographers looking to experience the fusion of classic rangefinder shooting with modern digital capabilities should act quickly to secure their spot in the first 2025 production batch.



Pre-order Pixii Max 128GB at B&H for $4,799



Pre-order Pixii Max 32GB at B&H for $4,499