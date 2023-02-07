Samsung Galaxy S23 & S23 Plus deals: stock and price updates in February 2023

It's not always easy finding the best deals on Samsung's latest devices, but if you buy at the right time or from the right retailer you can often find a saving. These are the best deals on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus right now, which have recently been launched by Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

Our aim is to help you find the best Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus deals available right now.

We know that the latest flagship from Samsung may never be as cheap, compared to other Android devices such as the best Google phones. But that extra investment gets you a device that regularly sits atop our list of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) available today.

And the good news is that Samsung deals are fairly regular. The biggest reductions are often saved for the biggest sales events of the year, but you can usually find a discount or two every so often.

Best Samsung S23 deals:

The S23 and S23+ look to continue the solid legacy of Samsung's S series of Galaxy devices. Appearing to improve on almost every aspect of the S22 devices, with faster processors for more intense gaming and productivity, improved camera hardware with 50MP main cameras and RAW capture, and improvements in software with the latest night photography and astro hyperlapse modes. The S23s are also the best looking phones Samsung has produced, and maybe even the best looking phone overall.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The basic S23 models two sizes, with two price points to match, coming in a 6.6in screen for the S23+ and a 6.1in screen for the S23. Apart from the differences in screen sizes, the two phones are identical, with matching internal specs. There is also the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab), if you want the 200 megapixel camera and other premium features.

The S23+ and S23 share the same cameras, with both featuring a 50MP main wide camera, as well as an ultra-wide with a 12MP sensor, and a 10MP sensor behind a 3x zoom lens. The S23+ and S23 have been upgraded to the same 12MP front-facing camera shared with the S23 Ultra.

Best Samsung S23+ deals:

The S23 duo can shoot 8K video at 30fps, with an improved adaptive VDIS (image stabilization) system which now uses improved AI algorithms to analyze subject movement and lighting conditions to improve stabilization.

Samsung's latest Expert RAW app can now record images in the full 50MP DNG format (previously 12MP on the Galaxy S22), giving even more precise and nuanced control in editing for serious phone photographers.

The expert RAW mode is also used for Samsung's new astrophotography modes, called Astro Hyperlapse, which will let you capture exposures of the night sky without any specialist equipment.

For more details read our Samsung S23 and S23+ hands-on

and check out the Best cases for Samsung S23 Plus

