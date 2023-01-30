Samsung Unpacked is this week! Galaxy S23 and what else we expect

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is this week on February 1, 2023 – find out how and when to watch it, and what to expect!

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is the name that Samsung gives to its live unveiling events, where the company launches its latest smartphones out into the world. This Wednesday, we think Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 lineup, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a mega 200MP sensor camera!

In 2022, Unpacked launches brought us the Galaxy S22 range in February and then the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones in August, both via a live stream on the company's YouTube channel.

The YouTube teaser video for February's Unpacked event is now live. We've also linked the live stream below, so can watch along with us on the day.

We'll be updating this live blog before the event to bring you the latest rumors surrounding the Unpacked event. Stay tuned!

Lauren Scott Managing Editor As Digital Camera World's Managing Editor, and the previous Editor of the global magazine Digital Photographer, Lauren has been covering the photography and tech industry – including the latest smartphone cameras – for over ten years. Although she's currently an iPhone user, Lauren has also played with Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and way back when, Sony Xperia, Sony Ericsson and even Blackberry devices!

Official livestream

Where and when to watch

You'll be able to watch the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, at 1PM ET / 6PM UTC. At this time, it'll start live on the above YouTube link, but you can also watch it on the Samsung website (opens in new tab).

What we expect to see at Galaxy Unpacked

At just 15 seconds long, Samsung's official Unpacked trailer doesn't give much away – but with the slogan "Epic nights are coming" and the text "Mooon" (the O's are made up of lenses) we can probably assume that the S23 range is going to get some moon-friendly photography features!

As mentioned already, we think – as it's backed up by tonnes of reputable phone rumors (opens in new tab) –we'll see the Galaxy S23 range launched.

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup was launched in 2022 to great acclaim from smartphone photographers. The Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) were and are some of the best camera phone (opens in new tab)s around, as well as being the best Samsung phone (opens in new tab)s, so what could the S23 lineup have in store?

Check out our full post on all the Samsung Galaxy S23: All the rumors and leaks (opens in new tab) so far.