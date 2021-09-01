The best Panasonic GH5 deals in September 2021

Are you looking out for a Panasonic GH5 deal? You are in the right place, as we are constantly monitoring the prices on this video-friendly mirrorless camera to help you find the best buy.

The interchangeable-lens Panasonic Lumix GH5 is a great stills camera, but it is built its reputation as an excellent 4K video camera. We’ve compared the latest cheap camera deals across a huge range of retailers to bring you the best Panasonic GH5 prices currently available.

The best Panasonic GH5 deals

The best Panasonic GH5 deals A superb camera that easily handles both video and stills Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 20.3MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Viewfinder: EVF | Monitor: 3.2-inch vari-angle display, 1,620,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert Quality 4K video Range of MFT lenses Fold-out LCD screen Durable design

The 4K mirrorless Panasonic GH5 has improved as a 20-megapixel stills camera, showing a genuine attempt from Panasonic to ensure that it's no longer seen as a video camera imitating a DSLR.

The newer GH5S is even more video-centric but doesn't have the GH5's still image quality, so for most vloggers the GH5 is still the best option. It offers huge control over video recording settings, including the ability to capture 4K at up to 60/50fps for a smooth 2x slow motion effect, and also includes an 5-axis in-body sensor-based image stabilization system, which you don't get with the GH5S.

Not that the video camera aspects aren’t seriously impressive. Critics have often cited the Panasonic GH5 as one of the best 4K snappers on the market and a genuine alternative to a dedicated (and not to mention considerably more expensive) pro video camera. It can use an ever-increasing number of Micro Four Thirds lenses – giving you a full choice of primes and zooms to cover every angle, and from any distance.

The durable build quality and overall handling are excellent. The body-mounted controls are easy to reach and the touchscreen has been improved over previous models.

