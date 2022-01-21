Popular

The best Instax camera cases in 2022: keep your instant camera nice and safe

The best Instax camera cases will help protect your camera and make it much easier to carry

(Image credit: Etsy)

Welcome to our guide to the best Instax camera cases. The Fujifilm Instax camera range is a charming bunch - and are some of the best instant cameras you can buy. The Polaroid-style prints they create hold a special place in many a photographer's heart, with the fun one-press-and-it-appears instantly factor also having wide appeal.

Instax cameras come in a variety of shapes – mini, wide and square – with a number of models attributed to each. This is an important factor to consider when choosing the best Instax camera case. In this guide, we've scoured the web to find the top cases for every Instax camera available. So whether you have the Instax mini 9, larger-format Instax Wide 300, the gorgeous Square SQ6 or any other in the Instax range, you're sure to find an Instax camera case here to suit. 

Instax case: Brown leather case for Instax SQ6 camera

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Vintage Instax SQ6 Camera Case

This stylish retro-look case is the perfect accompaniment to your SQ6

Reasons to buy
+
Beautiful design
+
Highly functional
+
Affordable
Reasons to avoid
-
SQ6 only

If you want a Instax camera case that doesn't just protect your precious Instax SQ6 but looks beautiful too, look no further than this beautiful vintage-style design. The brown, soft PU leather bag comes complete with a removable/adjustable shoulder strap and ever-ready design which removes the need to take the camera out of the case when taking photos. A magnetic closure and variety of colors complete this quality Instax SQ6 case option. 

(Image credit: Saika)

2. Saika Mini 11 Camera Case

A case that offers both protection and style

Reasons to buy
+
Beautiful design
+
Highly functional 
+
Good value for money
+
Five color options to match your camera
Reasons to avoid
-
Instax Mini 11 only

Another gorgeous, functional design, this  Instax case option is crafted especially for the popular Instax Mini 11 camera. A compact design, a soft fabric interior protects the Mini 11 from scratches and bumps, while the exterior design enables easy access or the option to remove parts and leave the camera in the case while in use. Adjustable shoulder strap comes included as standard. This case is available in Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, and Lilac Purple to match the five colors the Instax Mini 11 is available in.

Instax camera cases: Instax WIDE 300 Camera Bag

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Instax WIDE 300 Camera Bag

A perfect fit for the largest format Instax camera

Reasons to buy
+
Stylish
+
Affordable
+
Room for photos/film
Reasons to avoid
-
Not totally waterproof 

The Instax WIDE 300 is one of the bigger Instax camera, hence the title, so finding a quality Instax camera case can be tricky. This canvas bag is one of the best methods of storage for the retro-style camera that we've come across, with room not only for the camera itself but a number of photos in the additional front and back pockets. An artificial leather lid will help protect it from the elements too. 

Instax camera cases: Instax Mini 90 Case

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Instax Mini 90 Case

Add a touch of luxury to your Instax mini 90

Reasons to buy
+
Range of colors
+
Affordable
+
Detachable front cover
Reasons to avoid
-
Reports of strap breaking

A super-strong, stylish Instax camera case, this will keep your Instax mini 9, 8 and 8+ camera perfectly protected. There's a really lovely retro feel to this black design, but if you're looking for a splash of color, it's also available in Flamingo Pink and Cobalt Blue. A fully detachable front cover makes using the camera in the case a cinch, and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap is included for easy transportation. 

Instax camera case: Instax SQ6

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Black Instax SQ6 Camera Case

Keep it simple with this black leather look Instax case

Reasons to buy
+
Affordable
+
Adjustable shoulder strap
Reasons to avoid
-
Empty List

If you're the lucky owner of a gorgeous Instax Square SQ6 camera, you'll want to keep that beautiful-looking body protected. One of the best ways to do so is with this stylish Instax case with adjustable shoulder strap. There's nothing fancy about this design, just simple, elegant and functional, this quality Instax case will keep your SQ6 protected whatever the weather. Also available graphite grey and blush gold. 

Instax camera case: Instax mini 9 accessory kit

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Instax mini 9 accessory kit

A stylish Instax camera case and so much more

Reasons to buy
+
Excellent value for money
+
Choice of colors
Reasons to avoid
-
Doesn't include film

With this accessory kit you get more than just an Instax case for your Instax mini 9. There's also a neck strap, a 108-sleeve photo album and novelty glitter photo frame, which could be the perfect Christmas present for some who loves a bit of sparkle. For the price, this Instax case kit offers excellent value for money, with it being much cheaper than buying the elements separately. The same kind of kits are also available for other Instax models so shop around to see if your camera is covered. 

(Image credit: Etsy)

7. Instax Mini Camera Case

Be the envy of all your friends with this super-cute camera case

Reasons to buy
+
Spacious design
+
Good value for money
Reasons to avoid
-
Unsure if waterproof

This charming Instax camera case doubles as protection for your camera and a bag to carry all your essentials. The simple but appealing design consists of two compartments with a protective layer and adjustable strap. So on one side you can store your camera and film, and on the other, all your other vital items. Highly affordable, this is a brilliant option for when you want to travel light. 

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Rainbow Instax Mini 70 Camera Case and accessories

If color is your thing this is the case for you

Reasons to buy
+
Accessories included
+
Striking design
+
Excellent value for money
Reasons to avoid
-
Mini 70 only

If you want to bring a little color to your Instax mini 70 experience, this rainbow effect camera case is the perfect solution. A striking yet practical design, the open top allows ease of use and operation of the camera while still in the Instax camera case. Plus you get a mini album, color frame, wall hanging frame and sticker borders thrown in for the price too. 

Instax camera cases: Crochet Instax mini

(Image credit: Etsy)

9. Crochet Instax Camera Case

A cute case but not exactly weatherproof

Reasons to buy
+
Beautifully handcrafted
+
Affordable
+
Standout design
+
Various models to fit different Instax cameras 
Reasons to avoid
-
Not weatherproof!

Ok, so it might not be the most functional design we've ever seen, but we can't help but love this crochet Instax camera case. This design is available to hold an Instax Mini 9, 8, 90, 70, 50s, 25, or 26. It is not only beautiful crafted, but really adds the 'wow' factor against a sea of otherwise fairly standard-looking Instax camera cases. You probably don't want to take it out in the rain, but this is definitely a case to keep close by for the summer months. 

• The best Instax photo albums

(Image credit: Etsy)

10. Crystal Clear Instax Camera Case

This 90's aesthetic clear case shows off your camera

Reasons to buy
+
Functional 
+
Highly affordable
Reasons to avoid
-
Not the most exciting design

If you'd rather a case not detract from your camera and instead want one that will showcase its design in all its glory, then this crystal clear Instax camera case design could be the solution. The transparent, hard shell casing will work wonders for protecting against scratches, and offer a lot more protection against the weather than other cases in this listing. This particular model is for the Instax SQ20, but these are available for almost every Instax camera you can think of, including the mini 7S and mini 90

Kerrie Hughes

Kerrie Hughes is editor of Creative Bloq, the leading website for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D artists. Kerrie was staff writer for 3D World magazine before joining the Creative Bloq team in 2012. Since then she's written regularly for other publications, including ImagineFX and Computer Arts magazines.

