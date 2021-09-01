Popular

Instax film deals in September 2021 – great buys on print packs in an instant!

These cheap Instax film deals are a great way to get Instax Mini, Instax Square and Instax Wide film packs

Cheap Instax film deals
Instant cameras are extremely popular at the moment - offering analog fun in a digital age. At weddings, at parties, or just to chronicle your life, instant prints have become an essential gadget. But if there is one drawback, it is the cost of the film. So wouldn't it be great if you could find a great cheap Instax film deal?

There are several different instant film types around... but by far the most popular and widely used is the Fujifilm Instax Mini pack. This is used in a variety of Fujifilm cameras such as the Instax Mini 9, Mini 11, Mini 70, the new Instax Mini LiPlay and more. But Instax Mini film is also used in some Leica cameras , Lomography cameras and portable printers too.

The usual way to save money on the cost of each print is to buy multi-packs... with the twin-pack being the most popular choice for those looking for a cheap Instax film deal.

But Fujifilm has recently introduced a mega 50 print bundle - that gives you five packs of Instax Mini film. This is like to be the best buy for serial Instax users

Instax Mini film deals

Instax Square film deals

Instax Square film gives, as the name suggest, a square image. This format of film is used on the Fujifilm SQ6, SQ10 and SQ20 instant cameras. As usual, the best deals are found by buying multi packs - with each pack containing 10 prints. 

Instax Wide film deals

Instax Wide film produces images that measure 99 x 62mm, contained with a print that measures 108x86mm. Instax Wide film is used in the current Fujifilm Instax 300 camera, as well as some earlier Instax models. The film is also used in the Lomography Lomo'Instant Wide camera 

Amazon Deal: Instax Wide film - 40 print bundle - $36.95

Amazon UK deal: Instax Wide film 100 print bundle - £77.99

Chris George
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

