Reto Pano is a devilishly cheap analog compact camera that shoots faux panoramas and standard 35mm photos
Check out the Reto Pano, a reusable 35mm analog camera that’s the price of a few rolls of film and comes in a cool range of colors
The Reto Pano is a 35mm film camera that’s so cheap and compact, you might dismiss it as a disposable camera. But rest assured, this little device can be loaded with your choice of 35mm film and used time and again. And, at just $35 / £27 / AU$99, it barely costs as much as a few rolls of film.
As you’ve probably already guessed by the name, the Reto Pano can capture panoramic-style images. I say ‘panoramic-style’ because rather than enabling you to capture proper panoramas, it simply crops full-frame images down to 35 x 14.9mm – but if that’s not your thing, you can still capture standard 35 x 24mm images.
All this can be done, even mid-roll, by simply sliding a switch back and forth beneath the lens, so you can switch between ‘panos’ and standard shots to your heart’s content.
The camera is built around a fixed 22mm f/9.5 lens, comprising 2 elements. This provides both an ultra-wide focal length, which should be ideal for faux panoramas, and a large depth of field, so virtually everything should be in focus.
It also features a built-in flash, so if the 1/100 sec shutter speed and narrow aperture aren’t letting in enough light, you’re covered. As such, you simply load and wind your film and start shooting.
A built-in lens cover protects the lens when not in use and a single AAA battery is required to power the camera, which weighs just 93g (3.3oz approx) and is 110 x 62 x 32mm in size. As you’d expect, no film or batteries are included, but the Reto Pano does come with a strap.
My first impression of this little camera is that the affordable price of admission could make it an ideal first film camera for a beginner photographer or somebody looking to simply document friends and family.
And I really like the range of colors, five in total. Metallic Pink, Metallic Mint and Metallic Silver are all solid, retro-looking colors, while Sheer Black and Sheer White are translucent.
From the product photos, I’m liking the Sheer White, which clearly shows the inner workings of the camera – circuitboards and the like – and features bright-orange accents on the shutter button and lens switch. If you’re champing at the bit to get your hands on the Retro Pano, it’s available now.
