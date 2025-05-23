The Reto Pano is a reusable 35mm film camera that shoots both standard and pano-style photos

The Reto Pano is a 35mm film camera that’s so cheap and compact, you might dismiss it as a disposable camera. But rest assured, this little device can be loaded with your choice of 35mm film and used time and again. And, at just $35 / £27 / AU$99, it barely costs as much as a few rolls of film.

As you’ve probably already guessed by the name, the Reto Pano can capture panoramic-style images. I say ‘panoramic-style’ because rather than enabling you to capture proper panoramas, it simply crops full-frame images down to 35 x 14.9mm – but if that’s not your thing, you can still capture standard 35 x 24mm images.

All this can be done, even mid-roll, by simply sliding a switch back and forth beneath the lens, so you can switch between ‘panos’ and standard shots to your heart’s content.

Image 1 of 5 The camera comes in five colors: Reto Pano Sheer White (Image credit: Reto ) Reto Pano Sheer Black (Image credit: Reto ) Reto Pano Metallic Pink (Image credit: Reto ) Reto Pano Metallic Mint (Image credit: Reto ) Reto Pano Metallic Silver (Image credit: Reto )

The camera is built around a fixed 22mm f/9.5 lens, comprising 2 elements. This provides both an ultra-wide focal length, which should be ideal for faux panoramas, and a large depth of field, so virtually everything should be in focus.

It also features a built-in flash, so if the 1/100 sec shutter speed and narrow aperture aren’t letting in enough light, you’re covered. As such, you simply load and wind your film and start shooting.

A built-in lens cover protects the lens when not in use and a single AAA battery is required to power the camera, which weighs just 93g (3.3oz approx) and is 110 x 62 x 32mm in size. As you’d expect, no film or batteries are included, but the Reto Pano does come with a strap.

Image 1 of 5 The Reto Pano can shoot pano-style images, like this (Image credit: Reto / dillongibbsvisuals ) It essentially crops the top and bottom (Image credit: Reto / georgevisuals ) Creating a 35 x 14.9mm photo (Image credit: Reto ) But it can also shoot standard photographs (Image credit: Reto / developedbydre ) Providing a 35 x 24mm photo (Image credit: Reto / developedbydre)

My first impression of this little camera is that the affordable price of admission could make it an ideal first film camera for a beginner photographer or somebody looking to simply document friends and family.

And I really like the range of colors, five in total. Metallic Pink, Metallic Mint and Metallic Silver are all solid, retro-looking colors, while Sheer Black and Sheer White are translucent.

From the product photos, I’m liking the Sheer White, which clearly shows the inner workings of the camera – circuitboards and the like – and features bright-orange accents on the shutter button and lens switch. If you’re champing at the bit to get your hands on the Retro Pano, it’s available now.

Image 1 of 4 Here are some sample images captured using the Reto Pano (Image credit: Reto ) All in standard 35mm mode (Image credit: Reto ) The camera uses a 22mm f/9.5 lens and 1/100 sec shutter speed (Image credit: Reto ) And it has a built-in flash (Image credit: Reto )

