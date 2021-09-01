The best Canon EOS Rebel T6i / EOS 750D deals in September 2021

The Canon EOS Rebel T6i, also known as the Canon EOS 750D , is one of Canon's best DSLRs for those getting to grips with DSLR photography . Best of all, it's now available at a great price thanks to it being an older model, since replaced by the EOS Rebel T7i / 800D and EOS Rebel T8i / 850D.

This camera takes a step up from Canon's most junior DSLR offerings to provide something with plenty of growing room for novice users, packing its tech into a small and lightweight body, and even throwing in a vari-angle touchscreen on the back for maximum flexibility.

On the inside, there's a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, which shares its pixel count and dimensions with those inside many pricier models. So, whether you want to create massive canvas prints for your wall or just crop into smaller details in post production, you can do so without worrying about image quality.

You also get a 19-point AF system, with each of these being a super-sensitive cross-type point, together with a Hybrid CMOS AF III focus system for when using live view and movies, the latter of which recording to Full HD quality.

Canon has also graced the model with a very respectable 5fps burst-shooting option, as well as both Wi-Fi and NFC so that you can get your images out without the hassle of cables.

Something else that splits the camera from its more basic stablemates is the 7560 pixel RGB+IR metering sensor. This is the same unit as in the more expensive EOS 77D and EOS 80D models, and this works to ensure that images are accurately exposed, using information from the camera's focusing system and camera-to-subject distance to get it bang on.

Perhaps the best thing about the EOS Rebel T6i / EOS 750D is the fact that you can use it with 30 years' worth of lenses and a wide range of accessories. So, you can complement the standard 18-55mm kit lens with a wideangle, macro or telephoto optic, from Canon's latest-generation options to a slew of older third-party alternatives.

Furthermore, although the camera comes with a built-in flash, you can use a much more powerful unit on the hot shoe for outdoor portrait or creative shoots indoors. Not only that, but the integrated microphone port also lets you use a top-quality mic for superior sound recording when shooting videos, so you can get more professional results.

So, as you can see, although the EOS 750D may appear as a budget, entry-level DSLR, you can use it a foundation for a more comprehensive photographic setup. Ready to see the best price for the EOS Rebel T6i / EOS 750D? We've rounded up all the best deals for you below.

Canon EOS Rebel T6i / Canon EOS 750D Key Specs Advanced specs inside a small and affordable body? Yes please! Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3in Vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000k dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Max burst speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner Vari-angle touchscreen Excellent lens and accessory system No Bluetooth Video not 4K quality

