The best Canon EOS 6D Mark II deals in September 2021

Looking for a good price on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II? Scroll down for today's best deals. (You'll find our pick of the best cheap Canon camera deals elsewhere, and if you're not tied to Canon, take a look at the best camera deals for big bargains on other brands.)

Canon's original EOS 6D was a hit for a number of good reasons. By combining a full-frame sensor and a wide ISO range with a portable, lightweight and affordable body, it clearly had shed-loads of appeal to those not wanting to fork out for an EOS 5D-series camera.

Now, things have moved on, and the EOS 6D Mark II successor is quite a departure from that camera. It arrives with a fresh 26.2MP full-frame sensor with Canon’s clever Dual Pixel CMOS AF system incorporated into its design.

Read more: Canon EOS 6D Mark II review

A 45-point AF system replaces the dated 11-point AF system of the EOS 6D, while a flip-out touchscreen, a 6.5fps burst-shooting mode and better video specs round off the model’s highlights.

In our review of the model, we found lots to like. Although you don't see a huge advantage in terms of image quality over the original, what you do get is a camera that just works better in so many other ways.

Autofocus is snappy when you're using the camera conventionally, and if you switch to live view it's fast enough to make you think you're using a mirrorless camera. DSLRs have traditionally struggled here, so Canon deserves a lot of credit for closing the gap.

The camera's design also results in excellent handling and operation, and it's very useful to have the touchscreen as you can simply tap where you want the camera to focus and it will do so speedily.

We reckon this is a great camera for those looking to step up from an APS-C body. Scroll down for more details on the specs and to get the best Canon EOS 6D Mark II deals.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II key specs A fresh full-frame sensor inside a weather-resistant body Type: DSLR | Sensor: Full Frame | Megapixels: 26.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF | Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000K dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Max burst speed: 6.5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Enthusiast Superb handling Fast autofocus Image quality only slightly better No 4k video

