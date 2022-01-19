The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a great camera that fills an important gap in the market. As a full frame model aimed at a market that requires full frame quality but can’t yet justify the expense of some of the higher-end models Canon has available, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is the best of both worlds in terms of features and value for money. Compatible with EF mount lenses there’s a wide range of glass on offer for the 6D Mark II owner, from wide-zooms, to fast telephoto primes, and specialized prime lenses.

We’ve decided to focus on high quality lenses that produce ultra sharp results to make the most of the detail that the 26.2MP image sensor can capture. The best lenses in this roundup include features like fast, ultrasonic motors for speedy autofocusing to keep the shoot moving, strong image stabilization that steadies the frame whether shooting stills or video, and fast, constant apertures that won’t change through zoom ranges and offer the most versatile options for shooting whether in bright sunshine or dark, low light environments.

Although only the best lenses for the Canon EOS 6D Mark II have made it into our list, we’ve been sure to include different price points for those that want second or third lenses, or who perhaps don’t quite have the budget to splash on this high-end glass. That said, each lens has been perfectly crafted for use this with “entry-level” full-frame camera and takes full advantage of features such as flare-reducing lens coatings, ultra low dispersion elements that prevent chromatic aberration, and aspherical treatments designed to remove distortion issues, especially on zoom lens constructions. So take a look below to find our round up of the best lenses for the Canon EOS 6D Mark II.

Best lenses for the Canon 6D Mark II in 2022

(Image credit: Sigma)

1. Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art A bright, sharp standard zoom lens with optical stabilization Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 19 elements in 14 groups Dimensions: 88 × 107mm Weight: 1020g Filter size: 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at BHPhoto Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong optical stabilization in lens + Minimal optical aberrations + Circular bokeh thanks to lens design Reasons to avoid - Maybe too heavy for some

This standard wide to mid zoom hits all the useful focal lengths a photographer could ask for on a day-by-day basis. Great sharpness throughout the zoom range and a constant f/2.8 aperture keeps images bright even in dark environments. It’s a little heavier than other competitor models but close attention has been paid to this lens by Sigma to reduce optical aberrations and minimize distortion.

Sturdy metal construction means it’s strong and durable and there’s even partial weather sealing to protect it from the elements. A Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) in the lens makes this all-purpose zoom fast and accurate at autofocusing even in tricky situations.

(Image credit: Canon)

2. Canon EF 85mm F/1.4L IS USM An iconic portrait lens with jaw-dropping shallow depth of field Specifications Maximum aperture: f/1.4 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 14 elements in 10 groups Dimensions: 88 x 105mm Weight: 950g Filter size: 77mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 144 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Incredible subject isolation + Image stabilization for handheld shots Reasons to avoid - Heavy and large for a prime lens - Even faster f/1.2 available

A prime focal length that’s known for its ability to create flattering portraits, the 85mm focal length compresses perspectives just enough to smooth out facial features while the shallow f/1.4 aperture isolates subjects beautifully, creating dreamy background bokeh.

Armed with four stops of image stabilization, this lens steadies handheld shooting, which is especially handy in low light conditions when photographers are forced to use longer exposures to counteract the lack of light. Air Sphere Coating (ASC) reduces internal ghosting and flare, and an Ultrasonic Motor keeps autofocus fast and accurate.

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM The latest version of this classic wide zoom is sharp throughout the zoom range Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: No Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups Dimensions: 88 x 127mm Weight: 790g Filter size: 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Adorama 102 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Sharp throughout the zoom range + Constant wide aperture Reasons to avoid - Expensive option, better for pros - A little heavier than other wide zooms

The third lens in the line of this classic wide angle zoom, we think the Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM is the best yet. L-series quality brings sharpness to the entire zoom range with minimal chromatic aberration and distortion due to the Glass Moulded (GMo) lenses and Ultra Low Dispersion elements inside. Ideal for landscapes, real estate, even environmental portraits, it’s a versatile lens that can shoot in the dark thanks to its bright f/2.8 constant aperture.

A rugged build and excellent weather sealing makes this ideal for professional photographers, and amateurs who can afford it, to take with them on their next adventure no matter the weather conditions.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM An excellent telephoto zoom stabilized with strong IS for handheld shooting Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 23 elements in 19 groups Dimensions: 88 x 199mm Weight: 1480g Filter size: 77mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy 90 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fast, constant aperture + Versatile zoom range for different subjects Reasons to avoid - There are cheaper telezooms available - Beginners may find it a little heavy

Ever useful, the 70-200mm telephoto zoom range is a standard across all lens manufacturers. It’s suited to a wide range of assignments from portraits to gig photography, and the longer end might have become unwieldy for all but the steadiest hands unless this L-series version came with 3.5 stops of image stabilization.

Flare and ghosting is attenuated on this 70-200mm by the use of a Fluorite coating and Ultra Low Dispersion elements. Fully weather sealed, it's happy being shot in the rain, on a dusty beach, or sitting amongst the snow up the mountain.

(Image credit: Canon)

5. Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM Canon's best value macro lens, now with image stabilization Specifications Maximum aperture: f/2.8 Image Stabilization: Yes Lens Construction: 15 elements in 12 groups Dimensions: 77 x 123mm Weight: 625g Filter size: 67mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Walmart View at Amazon View at BHPhoto 958 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Can also be used as portrait lens + Four stops of image stabilization Reasons to avoid - Cheaper macro lenses are available - Reduced IS at higher magnifications

The long focal length gives the EF 100mm f/2.8L IS USM macro lens a usable working distance for those who like to photograph bugs and other skittish wildlife, with a minimum focusing distance of 30cm. Image stabilization stabilizes shooting by up to four stops, which drops to 3 stops at 0.5x magnification and 2 stops at 1.0x magnification.

It has the ability to focus to infinity so it can be used as a general telephoto prime lens too. At 100mm it’s ideal for portraiture because when paired with the wide aperture of f/2.8 it can produce shallow depth of field and satisfying subject isolation.

(Image credit: Canon)

6. Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM A budget-friendly all-rounder, and an ideal 'nifty fifty' Specifications Maximum aperture: f/1.4 Image Stabilization: No Lens Construction: 7 elements in 6 groups Dimensions: 73 x 50mm Weight: 290g Filter size: 58mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy 702 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Good value for money + Wide maximum aperture for nice bokeh + A sharp all-purpose lens Reasons to avoid - The Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 is cheaper

A nifty fifty, indeed, this f/1.4 version is the best value for money 50mm prime that Canon makes. Great as an all-purpose lens, it can shoot just about any kind of genre imaginable, with the wide aperture (and subsequent shallow depth of field) being ideal for low light, and a minimum focusing distance of 45cm lending itself well to detail shots.

Being a prime lens photographers will have to compose with their feet as there’s no zoom, but its low price point means that pros and amateurs alike can enjoy its satisfying optical character without breaking the bank.

Read more:

Best Canon lenses

Best 150-600mm lenses

Best 100-400mm lenses

Best macro lenses

Best lenses for Canon 5D Mark IV

Best lenses for Canon EOS Rebel T6 and T7

Best lenses for Canon EOS 90D & EOS 80D

Best lenses for the Canon R5