Best tripod bags & cases in 2023

Niche yet usefully practical – that would be a good way of describing tripod bags and cases specifically made for transporting photography and video tripods, studio stands, umbrellas, microphone booms, modifiers and sliders – and sometimes all of these at once.
While a bag or a case for these larger accessories is probably not the first purchase any photographer or videographer will have thought of, it’s one that can transform the practicality of our setup for the better, for sure. Not only do dedicated tripod bags and cases make everything less cumbersome to carry or save us having to cram everything into our main camera bag, they’re ideal when traveling. They can be taken as hand luggage, slung over our shoulder, or even stored in a cargo hold of a plane as required.
Obviously, when considering which option is best to purchase we’ll need to consider the size of our setup and go for a bag that’s big enough to accommodate our tripod when folded. Like every case for photographic kit, some are padded for extra protection and comfort, while others have better straps than competitors. While most feature padded shoulder straps and carry handles, those with more heavy duty pro gear to transport may want to seek out a rolling case option with shock-absorbing wheels, such as the pro-grade example from Think Tank we’ve included here. Of course, we’ve also rounded up a range of more compact, fairly priced offerings to suit a variety of budgets, from pocket money prices upwards.
So without further ado, let’s grab hold of the handle, pull back the zipper and delve into our selection of the best tripod bags and cases we can currently buy.
The best tripod bags in 2023
Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out how we test.
Though this nylon construction padded tripod bag is specifically made for its manufacturer’s Alta Pro tripod, in truth it will accommodate anyone’s tripod up to 70cm in length. The same bag also comes in 60cm or 80cm versions (the Alta Action 60 and Alta Action 80), as desired. If your tripod is smaller than the bag, then here’s a practical tip: simply extend the legs for a snug fit.
The list of features here is impressive for something outwardly so straightforward: a shoulder strap that also allows the bag to be worn across the chest, a pair of handles, a waterproof bottom, fully zippered opening, and an Alta Link connector on the exterior so it can be attached to select Vanguard Alta bags.
A bright-colored interior lining also purports to make smaller items easier to find, while we’re promised an extra wide opening for easy access with any tripod head. Reasonably priced the same as a takeaway for two from the local, the cost won’t leave you with a queasy stomach either. It’s also usefully of a size that can be taken as an airline carry-on.
At first glance looking very similar in its black livery to the alternative unpadded option from the same manufacturer, this once again features an asymmetric tapered shape to provide a snug fit for our means of support. The bag can accommodate a tripod with head attached at the wider 21cm end, while the legs fit into the narrower tapered end, which has a width of 15cm. Furthermore the logo end cap is padded to protect the tripod head.
It’s worth noting that the total internal length of this particular ‘80’ bag variant is 76cm and it’s only the total external length that is 80cm, so if your tripod is actually longer than 80cm it’s better to step up to an alternative length (90cm, 100cm and 120cm versions are available, as is a 75cm one). Without an end strap or side handle, transportation is via shoulder strap, while its zip runs the length of the bag making it easier to retrieve our tripod when needed.
A lightweight and affordable unpadded tripod bag intended to protect your means of support when traveling and with tripod head attached, thanks to the bag’s asymmetrical tapered shape. Constructed from sturdy ballistic nylon, it’s available in a variety of lengths from a relatively compact 60cm upwards. The bag is water repellent thanks to a special coating that’s been applied to its fabric and easy access, due to a two-way zippered enclosure that runs its length. An adjustable shoulder strap is provided, while despite being unpadded overall there is a small section of thermoform padding provided around the tripod head. Should we require additional padding over this otherwise fairly basic option, helpfully Manfrotto also manufactures an outwardly very similar padded alternative for those needing that extra level of protection and comfort.
This padded cylindrical tube for our tripod transportation comes with the advantage of carry handles as well as the regulation issue shoulder strap, plus, more unusually still, a side pocket for all those little photographic accessories, such as memory cards, lens filters, spare batteries and cables.
There’s another bit of magic involved. Via an expandable zippered extension the bag can be switched from accommodating tripods up to 53cm, to those 89cm in length instead. We also get reinforced ends at both ends of the case plus a padded interior, while the nylon exterior is described as durable. A one-size fits nearly all option that will accommodate not just the tripod you have now, but due to the expandability feature, the tripod you may have in the future as well. Further peace of mind comes via the manufacturer’s three-year warranty.
This compact and lightweight ‘Befree’ tripod bag, also from Manfrotto, is aimed at photographers on the go who are primarily users of smaller travel tripods. This includes its maker’s own Befree tripod collection.
Despite being designed for the smaller modes of support and not really a heavy-duty option, it still comes with an adjustable padded shoulder strap and the usual zippered closure, while featuring a special water repellent coating to its fabric claimed to make it resistant to moisture. In short, this is a good, fuss free replacement for the lesser bag that originally came with your tripod, or simply an option for carrying your tripod separate from your main camera bag, and at a pocket money friendly price too. The stylish red and black livery also looks very snazzy in a sporty, retro sort of way.
Made of heavy-duty canvas, this rugged looking tripod bag features an adjustable strong shoulder strap, carry handles plus a full-length dual zipper with two opening options. Either unzip the entire length of the bag for access or just open the top cap and pull the tripod out, like drawing an arrow from a quiver.
We also get a slim outside pocket for storage of a camera card, spare battery or small manual, along with a covered ID pocket suitable for stashing a business card. With an internal length of 47cm and exterior length of 53.5cm though, this is one for smaller folded tripods, hence why it’s being marketed as a compact bag option. Bigger versions (Small, Medium and Extra Large) are also available.
When you want something larger and roomier to transport studio stands, umbrellas or microphone booms, for both photography and video work, this is a very affordable opion. And yes it can stash a tripod too. With shoulder strap and carry handles strengthened with a plastic buckle, this zippered bag is practical too.
Like comparable other options here, it features a side pocket for stashing cables, batteries, and other gadgets. At the same time, the exterior is claimed to be capable of protecting our kit from dirt, moisture, dust, and damage - which would make it worth the investment alone. Given this is a budget-priced bag despite its roominesss we can’t vouch for how long it will last in daily professional use, but it’s very much a one size fits all solution.
The only tripod case in our round up that has wheels, this enthusiast and pro-targeted ThinkTank option is designed for the heavier style of video tripod with fluid head and the rough and tumble of professional shoots. It can accommodate tripods, stands, modifiers and sliders up to 40-inches in length. As a result, it’s the priciest example here.
It’s also the weightiest at a whopping 8kg, so having handles at the side and the top so it can be conveniently and comfortably wheeled along beside us is a must. A solid internal frame said to be crush resistant, shock absorbing wheels, and padded interior keep our kit safe and snug, while an extended Velcro fastened lip at the top of the case helps protect the bag’s zipper when it’s being transported and thrown together with other gear. Its rectangular shape also means it’s easily stackable with other luggage, while interior cushions provide support for different sizes of gear. An ID plate can be registered on the Think Tank website to help with locating the bag should it ever get lost or stolen.