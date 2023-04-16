3 Legged Thing Punks Corey 2.0 review

Designed with passion and flair, precision-engineered from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy and immaculately turned out in two color options with either copper or blue accents, the Corey 2.0 is a first-class travel tripod. It folds down small enough to fit inside a photo bag or backpack, yet extends to a generous maximum operating height and packs a host of clever features. You can buy just the legs but the complete kit that includes an Airhed Neo 2.0 ball head is the best option.

The 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey 2.0 goes its own way, diverting from the usual choices of aluminum and carbon fiber and instead being built from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy. It’s a good choice, as this type of metal is both very lightweight and extremely strong and rigid. The set of legs can be bought on its own but the complete tripod kit is the most sensible buy, as it includes the companion Airhed Neo 2.0 ball head that’s a perfect, tailored fit and enhances the overall design.

The Corey 2.0 is the smallest and most travel-friendly of four 'Punks' tripods currently offered by British manufacturer 3 Legged Thing. The Travis 2.0 and Billy 2.0 are a little larger, constructed from magnesium alloy and carbon fiber respectively, while the Brian 2.0 (opens in new tab) extends to a greater maximum operating height than these two while folding away smaller, thanks to having a larger number of sections in each leg and the center column.



The complete kit includes Corey 2.0 legs, Airhed Neo 2.0 ball head, high-quality padded carrying case, shoulder strap and ‘Toolz’ gadget with a carabiner fastener. (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Specifications

Material: Magnesium alloy

Folded height: 36.1cm / 14.2"

Maximum operating height: 146cm / 57.4"

Minimum operating height: 18.4cm / 7.24"

Max monopod height: 149cm / 58.66"

Weight: 1.78kg / 3.92lbs

Load rating: 14kg / 30lbs

Sections per leg/center column: 5 / 2

Maximum leg section diameter: 23mm / 0.91"

Locking leg angles: 3

Feet: Rubber pads

Case/bag included: Padded case



Key features

Typical of most modern compact travel tripods, the Corey 2.0 has swing-up legs that fold around the center column when extended, so that the feet encircle the head. This tends to reduce the folded eight by as much as 20cm or 8”. Indeed, the tripod features 5-section legs and a 2-section center column, enabling it to fold down to just 36.1cm or 14.2". The upshot is that you have the usual hassle of strapping it to the outside of your photo bag or backpack and instead can stow it away inside. That can be a big bonus when traveling, or when you’re on a walkabout and don’t want to draw attention to the fact that you’re carrying a camera kit.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Although it folds down very small, the tripod extends to a useful maximum operating height of 146cm or 57.4" with all of the leg sections and the center column fully extended. For really low-level shooting, you can remove the center column completely and attach the head directly to the spider, giving a working height of just 18.4cm or 7.24".

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

If you need to go lower still, you can invert the center column and refit it, shooting with the camera upside down.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The spider is a clever bit of design. Labeled as a ‘tri-mount’, it features three cutout sections to enable the easy attachment of accessories. There’s also a threaded accessory socket built into the side of the spider.



The legs have twist grips for loosening and clamping each of the sections. There are also three separate locking leg angles, in addition to the legs swinging up vertically. More unusually, all three of the legs are completely detachable. You can use any one of them with the center column and ball head in monopod configuration, with a maximum operating height of 149cm or 58.66".



(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Another plus point is that with all three legs detached, you can mount optional Vanz footwear (sold separately) in place of the legs, neatly transforming the Corey 2.0 into a sturdy tabletop tripod.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Build and handling

Build quality feels absolutely top-notch, from the tip of the ball head right down to the padded rubber feet. The twist locks for the extending sections in the legs and center column require minimal rotation to unlock them and enable a smooth range of movement, while also clamping everything rock-solid with little torque required.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The ball head has an industry standard Arca-Swiss style quick-release platform. Our only slight gripe is that the usual D-ring is omitted, so you need to use a coin or the tool that’s supplied in the kit to tighten or loosen the locking screw. It’s not a big deal. There’s no separate friction adjuster for the ball head but the main locking knob works really well whether you’re using a lightweight or heavyweight camera/lens combination. There’s also a separate panning knob with a similarly simple operation that enables a nice fluid feel to rotation, along with a scale that’s calibrated in degrees.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Performance

Think ‘travel tripods’ and you might well be thinking of flimsy affairs that tend to wobble around in the slightest breeze. That’s certainly not the case here, as the Corey 2.0 delivers the kind of rigid, vibration-free support that we’d normally expect from full-sized heavyweight tripods. Indeed, it has a maximum load rating of 14kg or 30 lbs, which far exceeds the weight of kit that most of us would ever use. As usual, though the maximum load capacity drops off as you splay the legs further apart in the wider of the three locking angles. Even so, the tripod is very rigid even at its widest leg angle.

Three alternative locking leg angles are a help when you’re shooting on uneven terrain, or working around obstacles in cramped quarters. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

In other areas of performance, the legs and head both work really well to enable smooth, precise adjustments along with really firm clamping. And while the feet offer stable support on solid ground, with their rubber pads, a range of alternative footwear is also available. This includes both long and short metal spikes, ‘Clawz’ for use on ice or rock, and a DOCZ2 foot stabilizer for use in monopod configuration.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Verdict

Designed with passion and flair, precision-engineered from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, and immaculately turned out in two color options with either copper or blue accents, the Corey 2.0 is a first-class travel tripod. It folds down small enough to fit inside a photo bag or backpack, yet extends to a generous maximum operating height and packs a host of clever features. You can buy just the legs but the complete kit that includes an Airhed Neo 2.0 ball head is the best option.

