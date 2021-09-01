The best Sony A6400 deals in September 2021

Looking for the best Sony A6400 deal - then let us help you! Launched at the beginning of 2019, the Sony A6400 mirrorless camera has become one of the best cameras for vlogging - but with its APS-C sized sensor this is much more than just a great camera for home video and for selfies. There are no fewer than five different models in the Sony A6000-series of cameras now, and two of them newer than the A6400 - and that does mean that if you shop around you can find some great prices on the Sony A6400, and below we have done the hard work with our list of today's best buys.

• Sony A6000 vs A6100 vs A6300 vs A6400 vs A6500 vs A6600: how to choose

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Sony) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Sony) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Sony)

Sony A6400 Specifications

Model number: ILCE-6400

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS, 23.5 x 15.6mm

Lens mount: Sony E

AF points: 425-point phase detection, 425-point contrast AF, 84% coverage

ISO range:100 to 32,000 (expandable to ISO 102,400)

Max image size: 6,000 x 4,000px

Metering zones: 1,200

Video: 3,840 x 2,160 at 30p, 24p

Viewfinder: EVF, 2,359k dots, 100% coverage, 1.07x (0.7x equiv) magnification

Memory card: 1x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS I

LCD: 3-inch 180-degree tilting touchscreen, 921k dots

Max burst: 11fps

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

Size: 120.0 x 66.9 x 59.7mm (body only)

Weight: 403g (body only, with battery and memory card)

• See our full Sony A6400 review

The key feature, from the outside at least, is the three-inch screen which can flip through 180°, so can it can be viewed from the front or back of the camera - and it is this that makes it a perfect vlogging camera, as there is no need to get an external monitor.

Its video credentials are impressive - it can not only shoot 4K video by downsampling from 6K of data from its APS-C 24 megapixel sensor - it also gives you professional editing formats of HLG and S-Log. There is an HDMI output too, that allows you to record video to an external recorder.

The autofocus system is start of the art - offering Sony's Eye AF which will lock onto your face or that of your subject with not effort, and has over 400 focusing points to give it near complete coverage of the frame.

Read more

The best Sony lenses

The best Sony cameras