There's still only ONE 8K monitor you can buy, but that might be about to change

Asus could be getting close to launching what's still an incredibly rare thing in the world of monitors: a new 8K display. If it does indeed make production, the ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX would be, to my knowledge, only the second true 8K (7680 x 4320) consumer monitor to ever be released. The first 8K monitor was the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K, launched back in 2017, and now showing its age.

(Image credit: Asus)

But it's not just outright resolution that sets this screen apart: the PA32KCX is also capable of high color gamut coverage, being able to display an impressive 95% of the Adobe RGB color space and 97% of DCI-P3 and Rec. 2020. The monitor is also calibrated to a high accuracy of Delta-E <1, while a high 1200-nit peak brightness and 1000-nit sustained full-screen brightness helps earn the monitor multiple HDR format support, including Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Contrast is further helped by the 4032-zone local dimming mini LED backlight. This is the first 8K display to feature mini LED backlighting, allowing it to focus the backlight more accurately, reducing visual artifacts like halos around bright objects.

(Image credit: Asus)

To maintain optimal color accuracy, the PA32KCX contains its own built-in colorimeter which can perform automated hardware color calibration. Other extras include an Ambient Light Sensor and Backlight Sensor, plus dual Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of supplying up to 96W Power Delivery to a connected laptop. A built in KVM is also on hand if you want to use the use the monitor to display the output from two computers.

(Image credit: Asus)

All very impressive, but this isn't the first time a super-spec 8K monitor has been announced, but never actually materialised. Back in 2021 Viewsonic wowed us with the press release for its then-new ColorPro VP3286-8K, but that 8K monitor never reached production.

The Asus ProArt Display 8K PA32KCX, seen live in London recently by our colleagues at Creative Bloq (Image credit: Future)

The signs don't look great for the new Asus PA32KCX, either. It was originally unveiled in April 2024, promoted again at CES2025 in January, but has still not made it to retail. However, at an Asus event in London showcasing its new range of ProArt monitors, the PA32KCX was on display, and our sister website Creative Bloq reports a potential May release date. That's encouraging, but it also means you may not have long to save up for this world-beating monitor: rumor has it the price tag could be a jaw-dropping $8,000!