Think your TV is big? This monster Samsung LED screen measures 960 inches across – and is being used as a massive backdrop in a movie studio

This ultra-large LED wall measures 24 x 4.5 meters – that's 960 inches across if you wanted to compare to the TV screen and is designed to be big enough as a backdrop in a massive sound stage at one of London's big film studios

The screen features Samsung's cutting-edge Virtual Production technology, built to create the highest picture quality in a virtual production environment. It was developed through a partnership with industry leaders to lead the future of virtual production capabilities in the UK.

Samsung is known for its commitment to supporting the creative industries, and its superior picture quality – this commitment formed the foundation of its partnership with Twickenham Film Studio (TFS) and the award-winning Virtual Production (VP) experts Quite Brilliant (QB).

This partnership promotes Virtual Production as a creative, cost-effective, and more sustainable production process within the industry. To represent this collaboration, Samsung's first major LED screen of this size (and its third globally) will be installed at Twickenham’s Stage 3, a film studio famous for outstanding post-production work backed by an Oscar-winning team. The installation is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2025.

The LED screen is a monster of its kind, measuring a 24 x 4.5 meters back wall, a 105 sq meter LED ceiling, and additional LED mobile totem walls along with a permanent turntable and motion control crane.

It is designed to create virtual content that integrates seamlessly with real-time visual effects technology. To provide a more realistic field of view, the design features a curvature range that can extend up to 5,800R (ie it is a section of a circle that has a radios of 5800mm or 5.8m)

Quite Brilliant's Managing Director, Chris Chaundler, explained that the stage was created to meet the needs of producers and directors, designed by filmmakers for filmmakers. He continued, "The stage will service all projects from features and television to advertising and social content. This is a bold statement about Twickenham's commitment to the future of the UK film, television and media industry."

Features

The LED stage features Samsung's top-notch technology, including its latest IVC 2.1 pixel pitch technology, and ARRI color calibration management system. The integrated Virtual Production Management (VPM) software features an intuitive interface for effective scene management while also identifying and resolving potential LED-related issues.

Improved 4:9 ratio, providing a variety of installation options to maximise results in different production environments, for instance, enabling the screen to be hung or stacked with other devices

A 12,288 Hz refresh rate to guarantee high-quality performance, minimizing flicker lines, no matter what camera device is used for filming

Black Seal Technology+ that delivers the purest black levels for new depth, creating striking contrast to beat dust that is often found in production environments

20-bit processing for exact color mapping, featuring a precise linear greyscale to show the intricacies of every scene, enabling users to see realistic textures, volume, and continuous shadow details

