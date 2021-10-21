The best helmet camera for motorcycles, cycling and adrenaline junkies

The best helmet cameras are designed to record your greatest adventures and any accidents that happen when you're biking on busy roads. Whether used for safety or pleasure, these versatile cameras mount to your helmet enabling you to film your bike, ski or equestrian adventures in Full HD or 4K. Either share the footage you create with friends and family on social media or use it as a little extra insurance should you find yourself in a sticky situation. Helmet cameras are a great investment especially if you're an outdoorsy person or spend a lot of time biking on main roads.

When choosing the best helmet camera for you, there are two important factors to consider - video quality and battery life. If you're planning on only using your helmet cam for short journeys around a city you probably won't need to worry about it having an amazing battery life but if you want to take it out on big adventures a long battery life is key.

Video stabilization is the other feature worth thinking about. It'll smooth out choppy footage and make it much more pleasing to watch. Stabilization even in small action cameras is pretty good now which makes them perfect for recording footage to share on social media.

How you're going to mount your camera is another detail to consider. Some action cameras and helmet cams will come with an attachment as part of a bundle but others you'll need to purchase separately. Brands such as GoPro make their own helmet mounts so you'll know exactly what to buy.

Some helmet cameras come with additional features such as integrated lights which not only makes riding by night easier but it's also a lot safer (though its best practice to have a light on your bike as well). There are helmet cams that include GPS so that you can record routes and locations of your adventure which will be especially useful if you tend to leave your camera phone at home.

No matter what features you need, we've considered a ton of different scenarios to help you pick the best helmet camera for you. Check out our guide below to discover some of the top deals on helmet cameras available now.

The best helmet camera

(Image credit: GoPro)

1. GoPro Hero 10 Black Best all-rounder with a huge range of optional accessories Specifications Resolution: 5.3K at 60fps Display: Yes, two-inch touch screen Lights: Available with Light Mod (costs extra) GPS: Yes Extras: Waterproof to 10 metres, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, wide range of accessories, voice control TODAY'S BEST DEALS $399.98 View at GoPro Prime $499.99 View at Amazon $499.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Range of useful mods + Best-in-class stabilization Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Middling low-light performance

The GoPro Hero 10 might be a little more than you need if you just want a helmet cam for safety purposes, but if you're looking for a camera that's going to record super-smooth high-quality video this can't be beaten. It might look a lot like the GoPro Hero 9 but it is a pretty significant upgrade. It features the new G2 processor which makes the interface super responsive, doubles the frame rates and fuels the best image stabilization tech available in action cameras.

The stand-out feature is its ability to record 5.3K 60p using GoPro's new HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. It also has the ability to shoot 23-megapixel photos and is has the best low-light performance of any GoPro yet. You can buy a wealth of accessories separately so as well as mounting it on your helmet, you could attach it to your chest, your head or even onto one of the best selfie sticks.

• GoPro Hero 9 vs 10 Black

(Image credit: Garmin)

2. Garmin Virb Ultra 30 An all-singing, all-dancing action camera with 4K video and optical image stabilisation Specifications Resolution: Ultra HD at 30fps / 1080p at 120fps Display: 1.75-inch LCD touch screen Lights: No GPS: Yes Extras: Voice control, three-axis stabilisation, waterproof case included TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $399.99 View at Amazon 277 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Ultra HD video recording + Three-axis image stabilisation Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Stabilisation doesn’t work at 4K

The Virb Ultra 30 by Garmin will appeal particularly to those people who like to track their fitness. You can link the Virb Ultra to a Garmin fitness wearable and record data such as heart rate, elevation, speed and G force which can be combined with video from the camera.

It comes with a waterproof case for use in bad weather or snowy conditions and it has a universal mounting system so that you can mount it from anything to your helmet to your handlebars.

It doesn't have quite the same super-smooth stabilization as the GoPro Hero 10, but three-axis still isn't bad. Even if the road is really bumpy you'll be able to get usable footage out of it. In Ultra HD it can shoot at 30fps which can be adjusted to Full HD at 120fps or set it to slow motion at 240fps.

(Image credit: DJI)

Drone master's DJI might have only just joined the action cam market but the DJI Osmo Action has certainly caused a stir with its rival GoPro. What sets the Osmo apart is the handy front display which is great for selfies but not so useful if you're intending to mount it onto your helmet or handlebars.

Its RockSteady image stabilization is almost on par with GoPro's own stabilization but the Osmo has a HDR mode that will help pick out details from the shadows on bright days.

The camera can be voice-controlled which is a super-handy feature if you want to operate the camera while riding - especially if you have gloves on and tt's water-resistant to 11 meters so there's no worry about getting caught in torrential rain.

It can record in 4K 60p and 100Mbps which ensures you can always shoot high-quality sharp footage. It also has a timelapse mode and a self timer for those times when you're not using it on your bike.

Rather sensibly, DJI opted to use the same mount as the GoPro so there are loads of different accessories you can use with it so whether you want to mount it to the handlebars or your helmet there's an option for both.

The only downside here is a lack of GPS, which could be a problem if you need to know the exact location a piece of video was recorded.

(Image credit: Campark)

4. Campark X30 An ultra-budget option with surprisingly good specs Specifications Resolution: 4K 60p Display: Yes, 2-inch Lights: No GPS: No Extras: Waterproof TODAY'S BEST DEALS $50 View at Walmart Prime $69.99 View at Amazon Prime $99.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great quality for price + Built-in stabilisation Reasons to avoid - Stabilisation over-softens video - SD card not included

A few years ago, the idea of getting a 4K 60p camera for less than £100 or $100 would have seemed preposterous. But times and resolutions move on, and the Campark X30 is indeed precisely that. If you're looking for a budget option this can't be beat, as it does everything a GoPro from a few years ago would do, and even throws in extras like Electronic Image Stabilisation (though this will knock your max video resolution down to 4K 40p, and also does soften the general quality in a way that's worth being aware of).

Bundled with a number of accessories, though no SD card, the Campark X30 does loads for its price, and will definitely record great footage of your bike-riding or other helmet-clad adventure. And really, is there a whole lot more you can ask for?

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony RX10 II is considerably more expensive than any other helmet/action cam on the list but it does have a 1-inch sensor that will make it noticeably better in low light conditions. This is almost definitely aimed at the adventurers rather than the safety seekers who don't necessarily need such a large sensor.

The RX10 can shoot great-looking 4K video at 30p as well as high-speed video at an incredible 1000fps. This feature will allow you to create some unforgettably slow-motion scenes which look very cool in a video for social media. It's designed to withstand the elements and thanks to its extensive shockproofing and crushproofing, it should survive a tumble on your bike. It will probably even fair better than you do...

All this does come at a premium price, and if you don't need the ultimate in sensor quality from a helmet camera, it's probably worth checking out one of the cheaper options on this list. Still, if you need the best, get the best.

(Image credit: YI)

6. Yi 4K Action Camera Best for Ultra HD video on a sensible budget Specifications Resolution: Ultra HD at 30fps Dislay: 2.19-inch touch screen Lights: No GPS: No Extras: Voice controls, live streaming over Wi-Fi, three-axis stabilisation TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $208.17 View at Amazon 733 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Well priced for 4K camera + Electronic image stabilisation Reasons to avoid - Case and mount not included - Lesser-known brand

For 4K on a budget, the Yi action camera is a good option. It shoots Ultra HD at 30 frames per second and uses a high-quality Sony image sensor with a 155-degree wide-angle lens, ensuring a good view of your surroundings.

The battery is claimed to last two hours when shooting in Ultra HD, which is about the same length of time you can fit on a 64GB memory card (as a side note, most cameras like these do not come with SD cards, so you’ll have to provide your own – take a look at our memory card guide).

The camera has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connecting to your smartphone and viewing footage on the companion app, then sharing video on social media. The YI Action App also features some simple video editing tools, filters, and options for adding music to your recordings.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The GoPro Max is a different beast entirely from other GoPro cameras (hence the lack of the "Hero" moniker). It's capable of shooting 360-degree video and spherical video with matching audio, as well as shooting in a whopping 6K 30p resolution. Might this be slight overkill for a camera mounted to a helmet? Perhaps, but if you do want to capture 360-degree views of your rides or surfs, this is certainly the way to do it.

The GoPro Max also captures its audio in 360 degrees, so your viewers will be able to immerse themselves in the action. it's got plenty of features from the Hero 8, like the HyperSmooth stabilisation, and also has a number of different digital lens settings that allow you to capture different perspectives on the action. Then there's also voice control, not to mention the huge range of GoPro accessories. It's expensive, but we reckon you get a lot for your money.

(Image credit: Cycliq)

8. Cycliq Fly6 CE The perfect accessory for Cyliq’s front-facing bike camera Specifications Resolution: 1080p Full HD at 60 fps Display: No Lights: Yes, 100 lumen rear facing GPS: No Extras: Six-axis stabilisation, Bluetooth, water resistance, Strava integration TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Acts as camera and rear light + Black box incident recording Reasons to avoid - Poor smartphone app - Front camera probably required too

The Fly6 is a rear light for your bicycle that has a built-in HD video camera. The red-colored light has dazzle-preventing 100 lumens.

The camera shoots at 1080p Full HD at up to 60 frames per second, and offers the same six-axis image stabilization system as on the Fly12. Bluetooth is the only connectivity option, but this does allow for Strava integration.

Cycliq says the Fly6 is water and dust/dirt resistant, and it charges via a high-speed USB-C connection. The battery life is a claimed seven hours, and the camera is designed to attach go your seat post.

There is a companion Cycliq Fly12 CE front light made too - although at the time of this update, it seemed to be unavailable everywhere we looked.

