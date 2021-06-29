Best camera with GPS: geotag photos and videos with these GPS cameras

The time and date is all well and good, but the best cameras with GPS also record the exact location at which your photographs and videos were taken – enabling you to keep track of the where as well as the when.

This makes the best cameras with GPS extremely useful for numerous reasons. If you're traveling, you have a record of precisely where you shot that magic photo baked into the EXIF data. If you're documenting wild flora or fauna, you can submit photo evidence of that rare find with the co-ordinates right there in the metadata.

And with the right kind of GPS camera, you can also record the temperature and elevation corresponding to sea level – perfect for climbing, hiking and even extreme sports like parachuting. And all this data can be used in photo cataloguing software so that you can look on a map and see where all your photos were taken, or even create a photo route of your trip or vacation.

So how do these cameras work? They have built-in technology to communicate with global positioning satellites in order to locate where you are to precise map co-ordinates. So long as you have a clear view of the sky, these satellites can tell your camera exactly where it is – and this information is then recorded in your files.

A number of modern cameras that don't gave built-in GPS can still acquire this data – such as the Canon EOS R and Canon EOS M50 – if you pair them with specific apps on your phone. However, it's a faff to pair your devices on the spot when you're trying to focus on taking that split-second shot or video – so having a camera with in-body GPS technology is definitely the best way to go.

Here are the best cameras with GPS across a number of categories. So whether you're looking for a professional camera, a travel camera, an action camera or even a waterproof camera, you'll be covered…

The best cameras with GPS

With an impressive suite of GPS tracking and logging, combined with its titular all-weather toughness, the Olympus Tough TG-6 is arguably the best GPS camera for all-purpose practical shooting. It packs a compass, temperature sensor and a manometer to record altitude and depth data – and combines it with a formidable feature set of photography and video features. The equivalent 25-100mm optical zoom covers you for most shooting situations, with RAW imaging, 20fps burst shooting, brilliant macro and microscope modes, along with 4K 30p video (plus 1080p at 120fps, 720p at 240fps and 360p at 480fps for super slow-mo). It's capable of shooting pretty much anything, anywhere – and recording where you were, too!

2. Nikon D5300 A great value, entry level DSLR with GPS functionality Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C CMOS Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens mount: Nikon DX Screen: 3.2-inch articulating, 1,037,000 dots Continuous shooting speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 1080p User level: Beginner/enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Walmart 986 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + No low-pass filter means great detail + Fully articulating screen Reasons to avoid - Screen isn't touch sensitive - Some banding in high-ISO shots

The Nikon D5300 appears to be fairly conventional entry level DSLR, but it offers a handful of features not typically seen on other models of its type – not least the GPS system, which enables you to easily record and geotag your images for traveling and social media. On top of that is its generous sized 3.2in LCD screen and 39-point autofocus system, and Nikon also chose to drop the anti-aliasing filter from its 24.2MP APS-C sensor – which gives it an edge in terms of the detail it can capture compared to rival 24MP bodies. This is a DSLR first and foremost, with a focus on still photography (video maxes out at 1080p), and is one of the best cameras under $500 you'll find, making it perfect for beginners and those upgrading from phones.

3. GoPro Hero9 Black Does GPS stand for "GoPro Specialist"? Maybe it should do! Specifications Weight: 158g Waterproof: 10m 5K video: up to 30fps 1080: up to 240fps Stills resolution: 23.6MP Battery life: 1-1.5hrs continuous shooting (estimate) Color options: Black TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Amazon View at Sweetwater Sound View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Handy front display + Excellent stabilisation + Great app synergy Reasons to avoid - Heavier than previous - Some touchscreen lag

Want the most portable and wearable GPS camera? Then look no further than the GoPro Hero9 Black. The GPS data it records can even be overlaid on your videos, using the GoPro app, giving them a videogame-style heads-up display. The Hero9 Black also boasts a front-facing LCD screen that's ideal for self-shooting for vacations or vlogs, and the video resolution has been bumped to 5K with improved stabilization – and you can extract 14.7MP stills from your footage, too. All of which makes it the heaviest and most expensive in the GoPro lineup, but there are precious few other cameras that can do what it does.

A popular go-to for photographers seeking their first full-frame camera, the Canon EOS 6D Mark II is a great all-round performer – and has a big benefit over rivals, as it has GPS built-in. In some ways you can look at this as a full-frame alternative to the Nikon D5300 above, since the specs are quite similar, and both cameras provide fantastic stills-first performance. The 6D Mark II delivers more resolution and horsepower, but it's a more advanced camera that may not be so friendly to newcomers – though pros will be able to squeeze serious mileage out of it.

5. Hasselblad X1D II 50C GPS tagging with the ultimate, medium format image quality Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 50MP Lens mount: Hasselblad X LCD: 3.6" touchscreen, 2.36m dots Viewfinder: Electronic, 3.69 million dots Max continuous shooting speed: 2.7fps Max video resolution: 2.7K User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Adorama View at Walmart View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Uses dual GPS and GLONASS systems + Stunningly detailed imagery Reasons to avoid - Leisurely autofocus - Only 2.7K video

Where the original Hasselblad X1D 50C required a GPS module to be mounted to the hotshoe, the X1D II now has the technology integrated into the body – which, for the price, you would expect! It employs dual GPS and GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System, the widely adopted GPS alternative) satellite systems for improved accuracy befitting the medium format standard of this camera. Sadly some of the other tech here isn't so impressive, such as the glacial autofocus and 2.7K video, but the image quality is simply stellar – particularly the dynamic range. For precision, tripod-based shooting and fingertip focus, though, this is an extraordinary machine.

