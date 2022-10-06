Google Pixel 7 preorders: Order yours today

Google is set to announce the latest devices in the company's phone lineup with the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7 launching today (October 6). Google confirmed this in a teaser video that showed consumers getting a first look at the new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

On-shelf availability is rumored to start on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, though we'll find out if this is the case during the Made by Google Pixel 7 launch (opens in new tab) event

The Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab), 6 Pro (opens in new tab), and Pixel 6a (opens in new tab) are among the best camera phones (opens in new tab) on the market and we expect Google to have something up its sleeves for these new 7-series phones to raise that bar to a new level. However, we still don't haven't had any official comments from Google about pricing for either of the two phones, But we do expect the Google Pixel 7 preorder deals are expected to be very aggressive to tempt you all into upgrading.

According to recent rumors, Google Pixel 7 preorders could include a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro, whereas Google Pixel 7 Pro preorders will include a free Pixel Watch. (The Pixel Watch is also set to be unveiled today.) If those rumors are true, these would be among the best preorder deals of all time. So far, no carriers have mentioned having Pixel 7 preorder deals, but we can almost guarantee that they will go live as soon as the Google Pixel 7 launch event (opens in new tab) comes to a close.

Google Pixel 7 Preorder US

While we are still waiting for official announcement from Google on how much the new Pixel 7-series of devices will cost, and what carries will have extensive deals, we have put a list together of retailers that we know will have the Google Pixel 7 available for preorder:

If there are any Pixel 7 preorder deals you can bet the Google Store will be the first to offer them. Expect to see freebies and/or trade-in offers once the phones are released. In the meantime, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pages are already live at Google.

Verizon is usually one of the first carriers to offer preorder deals and you can expect this will be the case with Pixel 7 preorders. Deals could include everything from a free Pixel 7 with trade-in to free buds or a Pixel watch depending on which phone you pot for.

Amazon will be another one of the first retailers with Pixel 7 preorders. In the past, the e-comm giant has bundled free buds and/or gift cards with your Pixel preorder - so worth taking a look!

Google Fi is a mobile virtual network (MVN) that piggybacks off the T-Mobile and US Cellular networks. It's expected they'll have Pixel 7 preorders live once the Google event comes to a close.

Google Pixel 7 Preorder UK

If you're from the UK you can expect Google Pixel 7 preorders at the following retailers:



1. EE (opens in new tab)



2. O2 (opens in new tab)

3.Vodafone (opens in new tab)

4. Three (opens in new tab)



6. Currys (opens in new tab)

7. Mobiles.co.uk (opens in new tab)

8. Mobile Phones Direct (opens in new tab)



9. Affordable Mobiles (opens in new tab)

