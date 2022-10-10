Google Pixel 7 vs 7 Pro: which Pixel is right for you?

After months of waiting, Google officially launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab)smartphones at its live fall event in October 2022. During the live stream, representatives from the tech manufacturer explored new or improved camera features such as RealTone, Photo Unblur, and Super Res Zoom.

We're already getting ready to review the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are very likely to be added to our expert guides to the best camera phone and best Google phone. The latest devices build on the success of Google's Pixel 6 Pro, but are they worth an upgrade? If you are keen to get your hands on the Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and 7 Pro, you might be wondering which phone is the right one for you.

Usually, after a major launch from a manufacturer, we spend the next few weeks comparing every existing and new model to help you decide which is the best one to buy. Luckily for us, Google has done a lot of the hard work already by making a video (opens in new tab) comparing all of the main specs of the Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro (which you can watch below). Let's take a look at how the two models compare...

Both Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with:

How Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are different:

Display: Pixel 7’s 6.3” FHD+ Display up to 90 Hz vs. Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7” QHD+ LTPO Display up to 120 Hz

Pixel 7’s 6.3” FHD+ Display up to 90 Hz vs. Pixel 7 Pro’s 6.7” QHD+ LTPO Display up to 120 Hz Cameras: The Pixel 7 has a Dual Rear Camera system: with 50MP Wide Lens and 12MP Ultra Wide Lens. The Pixel 7 Pro’s Triple Rear Camera sports a 50MP Wide Lens, 12MP Ultra Wide Lens with autofocus, and 48MP Telephoto Lens with 5x Optical Zoom.

The Pixel 7 has a Dual Rear Camera system: with 50MP Wide Lens and 12MP Ultra Wide Lens. The Pixel 7 Pro’s Triple Rear Camera sports a 50MP Wide Lens, 12MP Ultra Wide Lens with autofocus, and 48MP Telephoto Lens with 5x Optical Zoom. Macro mode: Pixel 7 Pro can capture closer details with Macro Focus.

Pixel 7 Pro can capture closer details with Macro Focus. Design: Pixel 7 Pro has a polished aluminum finish and comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow. Pixel 7 has a matte aluminum finish and Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colors.

Pixel 7 Pro has a polished aluminum finish and comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow. Pixel 7 has a matte aluminum finish and Lemongrass, Obsidian, and Snow colors. Price: Pixel 7 prices start at $599/£599 while it's $899/£849 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

To summarize, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are both high-spec phones with some excellent features for photographers. The 7 Pro is slightly bigger, with 0.4-inches of extra screen space and a faster screen refresh rate.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro has an additional 48MP telephoto zoom lens, with 5x Optical zoom. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a Macro Focus mode – useful for close-focusing on subjects, but not vital if you don't tend to shoot close-ups.

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and 7 are available to order now (opens in new tab), and there are some excellent deals for early adopters.

