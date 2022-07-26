The best iPad Air cases in 2022: stylish protection for your Apple iPad Air tablet

The best iPad Air cases are a must-have for any Apple product owner. However careful you may be, the risks of dropping, scratching or otherwise damaging your expensive tablet can sometimes be unavoidable. Not to mention what accidents children, animals or other grownups might have in its presence.

It's not just about protection. The best iPad Air cases can look pretty darn cool, too, and usually include a stand for placing the tablet at a comfortable viewing angle, especially handy if you plan on watching movies on the train. Some iPad Air cases even come included with a keyboard and/or trackpad, essentially turning your iPad Air device into a laptop in one fell swoop.

• See the best iPads (opens in new tab)• Best iPad Pro cases (opens in new tab) • Best iPad Mini cases (opens in new tab)

Below you'll find a selection of the best iPad Air cases available today, at a range of reasonable prices. Most of these cases are designed for the latest 4th generation iPad Air, although if you have the 3rd generation iPad Air, you can find the best cases for this model at numbers 2, 8, 11 and 12 on our list.

The best iPad Air cases in 2022

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

1. Apple Smart Folio The best iPad Air case for 4th generation models Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Electric Orange, Mallard Green, Deep Navy, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black Weight: 297g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at JB HI-FI (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Protective + Flexible + Wide range of colors Reasons to avoid - Not as rugged as no.9 - Expensively priced

If you have the latest fourth-generation iPad Air model, then the best iPad Air case you can buy right now is this official one made by Apple themselves.

This case is protective: constructed from a single piece of polyurethane, it's able to safeguard both the front and back of your device. It's flexible: you can easily fold it into different positions creating a stand for reading, viewing, typing, watching YouTube, or making video calls. And it's functional, in the sense that it automatically wakes your iPad Air when opened, and puts it to sleep when closed.

This case comes in a wide variety of great colors, too, so you'll be sure to find a hue that matches your personal style.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

2. Apple Smart Cover for iPad Air (3rd generation) The best iPad Air case for 3rd generation models Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Electric Orange, Mallard Green, Deep Navy, Cyprus Green, Pink Citrus, White, Black Weight: 272g Compatible with: iPad Air 3rd generation Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fits the 3rd generation iPad Air + Compatible with other iPad models + Good range of color options Reasons to avoid - Not as rugged as no.9

If you have a third-generation model, then the best iPad Air case for you is again the official Apple product. This version of the Apple Smart Cover comes with all the advantages of the 4th generation version listed above (flexible, protective and functional), but sized perfectly for the iPad Air 3rd generation.

This case is also available to purchase for the iPad Pro 10.5-inch model, the iPad (8th generation) and the iPad (7th generation), just in case you have one of those knocking around too.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

3. Apple Magic Keyboard The best iPad Air case with a keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: White, Black Weight: 601g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at JB HI-FI (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Responsive keys + Excellent trackpad + Pass-through charging Reasons to avoid - You may not need a keyboard

If you don't just want a case that is going to protect your iPad Air; you may want a keyboard you can use it with too. And there's no better place to start looking than the Apple Magic Keyboard.

Compatible with both the iPad Air (4th generation) and the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd generation), the Magic Keyboard case from Apple offers a good typing experience, with comfortable backlit keys and 1mm travel for comfortable and responsive typing.

The case also provides a trackpad designed for Multi‑Touch gestures and is compatible with the cursor in iPadOS. It has a USB‑C port for pass-through charging; as well as front and back protection for your iPad Air. So yes, this case may be expensive, but you are getting great value in return.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

4. Apple Smart Keyboard An affordable alternative to the Magic Keyboard Specifications Manufacturer: Apple Colors: Black Weight: 646g Compatible with: iPad Air 3rd generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Light + Water-resistant + Cheaper than Magic Keyboard Reasons to avoid - Lacks trackpad

The Magic Keyboard is not the only official iPad Air case that allows you to type comfortably. Apple also sells the Smart Keyboard Folio. So what's the difference?

To start with, this Smart Keyboard is lighter so it's a good choice if you carry your iPad Air from place to place frequently. It's also water-resistant. On the downside however, it lacks a trackpad and the keys aren't backlit, and nor are they quite as responsive as those on the Magic Keyboard. Plus, there's only one USB-C port in contrast with the Magic Keyboard's two.

Still, this is a nice keyboard and case, with compromises that may well be ones you're willing to make, given the much lower price.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

5. Logitech Folio Touch The best third-party iPad Air case Specifications Manufacturer: Logitech Colors: Gray Weight: 317.5g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th/5th generation Today's Best Deals View at Apple Australia (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Keyboard & trackpad + Shortcut keys + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Not particularly stylish - Limited color options

If you're looking for something that offers more value for money, here's a great iPad Air case from Logitech, which has the Apple seal of approval, as they also sell it on their official site. And for good reason, because it's a quality case featuring both a keyboard and trackpad, and is less expensive than the Apple Magic Keyboard case.

The soft, plastic keys have a lovely responsive feel to them, and they're backlit too. There's a row of iPadOS shortcut keys, providing one-tap access to the Home screen, Siri, Search, media controls and more. There's a kick-back stand with 40-degree tilt and space to charge your Apple Pencil (2nd generation) (opens in new tab)while keeping the case on.

All in all, while this gray-only case may not be as stylish looking as the Apple Magic Keyboard, its functionality is very impressive considering the lower price.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

(opens in new tab)

6. OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Sleek and elegant iPad Air case that ticks all our boxes Specifications Manufacturer: OtterBox Colors: Gray, purple Weight: 297g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Drop protection + Elegant looks + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than Apple's official case

An additional case on our list to have official approval from Apple, this scratch-resistant case made by Otterbox is specially designed for the iPad Air (4th generation).

With a clear plastic back and rubber border, this case has a sleek and elegant design, even though it's slightly bulkier than Apple's official case. Plus there's a multi-position stand for hands-free use, and opening and closing your case will activate your iPad Air's sleep and wake modes.

Most significantly, despite being so slim, this case also offers an impressive level of drop protection, as well as a limited lifetime warranty. So despite being on the pricey side, you certainly get good value from this iPad Air case.

(Image credit: Casemade)

(opens in new tab)

7. Casemade Real Italian Leather Cover The best leather case for iPad Air (4th gen) Specifications Manufacturer: Casemade Colors: Black, tan Weight: 500g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation (2020 10.9 inch) and 5th generation (2022 10.9 inch) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Artisanal design + Soft inner lining + Useful stand Reasons to avoid - Niche appeal - Not vegan friendly

Got a 5th-generation iPad Air and want something styled a little more old-school than Apple's official cases? Then let us point you in the direction of this precision-cut genuine leather case from Casemade, crafted using natural cowhide leather, and lined with a soft brushed micro-felt that will keep your display scratch-free.

Openings on the side of the case allow access to all of your tablet's external features, automatic wake/sleep is supported, and there's a useful dual-stand included with this case too.

This case is also compatible with the slightly older ipad Air 4th generation (2020) model.

(Image credit: Torro )

(opens in new tab)

8. Torro Premium Leather Case for iPad Air The best leather case for iPad Air (3rd gen) Specifications Manufacturer: Torro Colors: Black, dark brown, tan Weight: 221g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th (2020) & 5th (2022) generations Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Quality handcrafted leather + Stylish design + Good protection Reasons to avoid - Lacks Apple Pencil support - Not very vegan friendly

If you desire a genuine leather case, we'd recommend this high-class offering from Torro. The case is handcrafted from premium cowhide, top-grain leather that is sourced from the finest tanneries in the US and undergoes minimal treatment in order to preserve its natural properties and luxury appearance.

The inside of this black napa leather case is lined with soft microfibre material for additional scratch-resistant protection for your iPad Air screen, plus a toughened sturdy rear plate making the design tactile yet robust.

This case also supports the iPad Air's sleep/wake function, and there are two stand functions for TV viewing and typing, with a precision cut-out for your iPad's camera and flash, as well as the touch ID pad.

(Image credit: UAG)

(opens in new tab)

9. UAG Metropolis The best rugged iPad Air case Specifications Manufacturer: UAG Colors: Cobalt, black Weight: 283g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Gorilla Gaming (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong protection + Lightweight construction + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Lacks sleep/wake support

Are you a little clumsy and worried about potentially dropping or otherwise damaging your iPad Air? Or maybe you have a busy household with children and animals on the lose where it's just a matter of time before an accident occurs? In this instance a more rugged drop-proof case may be the best option for you, and we recommend this one from UAG (Urban Armor Gear).

Despite being extremely light, weighing just 283g, this case provides a high level of protection against bumps, scratches and drops, even meeting military drop test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6). It's also water-resistant. However, this case does not support the sleep or wake functions on the iPad Air (4th Generation) if this is something you require.

(Image credit: ESL)

(opens in new tab)

10. ESR Slim Case The best cheap iPad Air case for 4th/5th gen models Specifications Manufacturer: ESR Colors: Papaya, rose gold, blue, black, gray, green Weight: 218g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation and 5th generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheap + Range of colors + Ticks all the boxes Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish

Light on funds? We have you covered with the ESR Slim case, costing merely a fraction of the price of other iPad Air cases we've recommended on this list, yet still delivering an adequate level of protection. Designed specifically for the iPad Air 4th Generation, this case offers the basic functionalities you'll need.

Its flexible back and hard cover provide a decent level of grip, and protection against bumps and scratches. The magnetic front cover can be folded into two stand positions for viewing or typing. It supports auto wake and sleep functions, and you can also pair and charge your Apple Pencil 2. All at a remarkably low price.

(Image credit: JETech)

(opens in new tab)

11. JETech Case The best iPad Air case for 3rd gen models Specifications Manufacturer: JETech Colors: Black, blue, green, light purple, matcha green, misty blue, navy, pink, purple, red, rose gold, yellow Weight: 125g Compatible with: iPad Air 3th generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value + Nice looking + Lots of colours Reasons to avoid - Plasticky feel

Designed for 3rd generation iPad Air models, the JETech Case is the cheapest iPad Air case we know of right now that's still of a decent quality. Of course, this is not a high-end case, and it does feel more plasticky to the touch in comparison to other cases in this guide.

On the plus side, however, this case is available in a wide choice of colours, it's got a magnetic smart cover that supports automatic sleep/wake functions, and it can support your iPad in two standing positions for viewing and typing. For this price, you can't say fairer than that.

(Image credit: ESR)

(opens in new tab)

12. ESR Urban Premium Case (iPad Air 3) The best cheap iPad Air case (3rd generation) Specifications Manufacturer: ESR Colors: Knight, Sky Weight: 213g Compatible with: iPad Air 3rd generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Low price + Stylish looks + Supports auto wake/sleep Reasons to avoid - Stand isn't the sturdiest

You might expect a cheap lower-end iPad Air case to look a little basic and unappealing, yet this ESR case designed for the 3rd-generation iPad Air is extremely affordable and very stylish too!

Its polycarbonate back plate with a large ventilation cutout will keep your iPad Air light and cool. The front cover, made of leather with wood grain texture and decorative stitching adds a touch of class. The soft microfiber lining inside the case helps with keeping your device safe.

Two non-slip grooves provide different viewing angles of the screen when used in stand mode, although be aware that this stand is not the sturdiest on the market. The case offers support for the auto wake/sleep function of the iPad too.

(Image credit: Supcase)

(opens in new tab)

13. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPad Air 4) Rugged iPad Air case with built-in screen protector Specifications Manufacturer: Supcase Colors: Ruddy Weight: 400g Compatible with: iPad Air 4th generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged + Includes screen protector + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest

Aside from having the coolest name ever, this case for the iPad Air 4th-gen manufactured by Supcase has a brilliantly rugged design that also features class-leading drop protection and shock absorption, along with raised edges to protect your screen and camera.

Worried about smashing your iPad screen? Then you need a screen protector. And there's one already built-in to this iPad Air case! The design also supports the Apple Pencil 2's magnetic attachment and wireless charging capabilities, plus there's a nice pop out kickstand for when you want to watch movies using your iPad.

In short, this is a very solid iPad Air case, both metaphorically and literally.

(Image credit: Chesona)

(opens in new tab)

14. Chesona iPad Air 4 case An iPad Air keyboard case with rounded keys Specifications Manufacturer: Chesona Colors: Black, Touch Black, Blue, Green, White, Black Grey Weight: 759g Compatible with: Air 4th generation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comes in two parts + Lots of backlighting options + Adjustable stand Reasons to avoid - Rounded keys not for everyone

We're seeing a lot of rounded keys used on wireless keyboards lately, and they're not everyone's cup of tea. But if that's a style you like the sound of, then check out this iPad Air case-keyboard combo from Chesona.

Coming in two parts, this separate keyboard and leather case combo allow you to switch between laptop and tablet modes at will. The keyboard's solid-color backlight and three-level brightness adjustment mode give you multiple options when you're typing in dimmer light.

The case features a stand that provides three different horizontal angles for maximum viewing comfort. You also get a built-in Apple Pencil holder which supports charging, and four silicone pads on the four corners of the keyboard to protect it. Precise cutouts allow full access to all ports, sensors, speakers, microphone and cameras.

Read more

• Best iPad stands (opens in new tab)

• Best iPad keyboard (opens in new tab)

• Best iPad screen protector (opens in new tab)

• Best stylus for iPads (opens in new tab)

• Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

• Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

• Best selfie sticks (opens in new tab)