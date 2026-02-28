Xiaomi has unveiled its latest Android tablets – the Xiaomi Pad 8 and Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro – doubling down on performance, AI features, and “PC-level” productivity to take on the latest iPads, and even your laptop.

At the top of the lineup, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, built on the latest 3nm process. Xiaomi claims major gains over the previous generation, with CPU performance up 81% and GPU performance up 103% compared to the Pad 7 Pro.

I still have my reservations about Android on tablets as a “laptop replacement”, but on paper, this chip positions the Pad 8 Pro as a high-end productivity and creative tablet rather than just another media consumption device.

The standard Xiaomi Pad 8 also sees a notable boost in performance. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 platform, on a 4nm process, which Xiaomi says results in a 32% faster CPU and 67% faster GPU performance compared to the Pad 7.

Xiaomi used excellent screens last time around, and it is sticking with them for another generation. Both tablets share an 11.2-inch 3:2 LCD display with a sharp 3.2K (3200 x 2136) resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support are included across the range.

Battery life does see a marginal upgrade. Both the Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro feature a 9,200mAh battery, a 350mAh increase over the previous generation, despite retaining an ultra-slim 5.75mm chassis and 485g weight. However, charging differs between the two. The Pro model supports 67W HyperCharge, while the standard Pad 8 tops out at 45W.

While tablets are rarely bought for photography, both models retain the same cameras as the Pad 7 series, though the cameras are more ambitious on the Pro. The Pad 8 Pro features a single 50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera, compared to a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera on the standard model.

Both tablets launch with Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 3 operating system built on top of Android 16. This version features a refined look, alongside upgraded split-screen layouts for multitasking, and an enhanced Workstation Mode. Xiaomi is leaning heavily into “PC-level” productivity, including a desktop-style browser experience and expanded multi-window functionality.

Aligning the Pad 8 series with the wider AI push across Xiaomi’s ecosystem, Xiaomi's HyperAI features, such as AI Writing, AI Speech Recognition, and AI Art, are also baked in. There are also standard Gemini AI features built into Android, including Circle to Search and Gemini Live.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro starts at £529 for the 8GB + 256GB model, rising to £599 for the higher-spec 12GB + 512GB version. Both models will be available in the UK, Europe, and Australia, with US availability to be confirmed.

Launching alongside the tablets is an updated floating Focus Keyboard (£179), and both models support the new Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro (£89), a redesigned stylus with a button-less unibody design and gesture-based controls.