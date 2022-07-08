10 camera bags that don't scream "I'm a photographer"

Finding the best camera cases and bags (opens in new tab) for your camera can be a bit of a mission, especially if you want one that doesn't actually look like a camera bag. You need to think about how much kit you want to carry and how big it will be, as well as the style – a rucksack, messenger or sling style bag.

Functionality is very important so a bag with lots of pockets, padded dividers and a separate compartment for personal items is always super handy. If you're going to be carrying it for long distances or durations, you'll also want something with comfortable padded straps that can be adjusted and a padded back.

We've found some very smart, stylish looking bags that would suit anyone and have also popped in a couple more that are geared towards female photographers who may want something a little more stylish than the usual solid black affair. More and more brands are starting to sell practical camera bags that also look great, and we are glad to see it.

1. WANDRD PRVKE backpack

(Image credit: WNDRD)

The WNDRD PRVKE is a very smart looking rucksack and this style of roll down opening is very in at the moment. Choose from four different colors including black, wasatch green, aegean blue and yukan tan.

If you need a slightly larger bag it comes in 31 and 41 liter versions. It has a padded compartment big enough to take a 15-inch laptop, as well as divided sections for your camera gear, an easy access side pocket and a separate section for personal items such as wallet phone and rain jacket. It's weather-resistant and has plenty of handy internal and external pockets for memory cards, a water bottle or a tripod and you can open it completely from the back to access all your gear at once.

2. The Big Tog Bag - Tog LDN

(Image credit: Tog)

One of the things I hate the most about being a female photographer is that all the bags seem geared towards men. That is where Tog LDN stands out as it creates beautiful, stylish leather bags that look good but are also very practical. As you'd expect from any other camera bag, it comes with padded dividers so you can keep your kit safe, an external pocket with a strap so you can attach a tripod and there's even room for a laptop or tablet. It also comes in a very cute mini version if you just have a body and one or two lenses.

3. The Bowery - ONA

(Image credit: Ona)

The Bowery Ona isn't cheap, but it does look beautiful. This vintage look bag comes in a variety of different colors and finishes. Go classic with leather in either antique cognac, dark truffle or black or for a slightly more modern finish opt for the canvas bag in one of six colors.

This messenger style bag certainly is quite pricey, and you can only really fit one body and one lens in it, but nobody is going to think it's a camera bag. There's even a little slot in the back of it for a tiny tablet or kindle and just about enough space to store some extra batteries or memory cards.

4. Mens Leather BackPack - Arryan Bags

(Image credit: Arryan Bags - Etsy)

This handmade waxed canvas bag by Arryan (opens in new tab) can be used as a normal rucksack or a camera bag depending on how you configure the inserts. Remove them completely, use it as half and half or divide it so they can hold a DSLR such as the Nikon D850 (opens in new tab)with up to six lenses and accessories. It can also fit in a laptop up to 15.6-inches and 1cm foam pads will ensure your kit is protected.

5. Christie Noir - Gatta

(Image credit: Gatta)

The Christie Noir by Gatta (opens in new tab) is a chic camera rucksack perfect for those photographers who are a little more fashion-conscious. Made from leather and suede, the gold clasps and zips add a very upmarket feel to it while padded adjustable dividers ensure your equipment is protected when on the move.

It's definitely not a camera bag for something like the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) but it's perfect for something like the Fujifilm X-T4 (opens in new tab) with a lens attached and one additional lens. It goes to show that camera bags can be stylish when a little thought has gone into the aesthetics of it rather than just the practicality.

6. Crossbody Leather Handbag - Meliae Bag

(Image credit: Meliae Bags - Etsy)

Designed by female photographers for female photographers, this stylish camera bag is available in three different colors: orange, light pink and black. It can be worn either over the shoulder or across your body and comes with a divider insert which can be removed when you don't need to carry cameras.

It's made of 100% authentic cow hide that has been carefully selected for its soft pebble finish and water-resistant properties. It's large enough to fit in one of the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) as well as personal items like your phone, wallet and keys. Function definitely meets style with the Madeline by Meliae Bag (opens in new tab).

7. Bagsmart Camera Backpack

(Image credit: Bagsmart - Amazon)

If you're on a tight budget and want a camera bag that doesn't look like a camera bag (but is also practical and can fit a lot of kit in it) the Bagsmart Camera Backpack (opens in new tab) is perfect. It's available in two sizes and two colors (although the black version does look a lot more like a camera bag).

Internal and external pockets can store accessories such as one of the best hard drives (opens in new tab) or best memory card readers (opens in new tab) and there is space for a 15-inch laptop in the large bag or a 13.3-inch laptop in the medium. It also features a quick-access side pocket which is perfect when you're on the move or you can open it fully when you want to organize your kit.

8. Bagsmart DSLR camera backpack

(Image credit: Bagsmart - Amazon)

The second Bagsmart bag (opens in new tab) on our list is a versatile camera bag has plenty of space for a camera body such as a Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab), a Canon RF 70 - 200mm f/2.8 L IS USM (opens in new tab) as well as a couple of extra lenses or perhaps one of the best flashguns (opens in new tab) if you shoot with flash a lot. There are two exterior pockets that can be used to carry one of the best travel tripods and a drink bag and there is plenty of space for personal items.

The satchel design makes it look like an ordinary rucksack and it's available in four different colors, my personal favorite is the khaki but the light blue looks really nice too. It'd made from waterproof, durable canvas, has anti-theft zips and thick padding on the bottom to protect your kit.

9. Nordace Siena – Smart Backpack

(Image credit: Nordace)

The Nordace Siena Smart Backpack (opens in new tab) is a modern, stylish camera bag available in nine different colors including dark green, aqua and beige. The designers really have thought of everything when it comes to the function of this bag – there is an anti-theft pocket at the back to keep your valuables, a fleece-lined front pocket so you can store things like sunglasses without them getting scratched, it has a built-in USB charging port, a suitcase strap, space for a 15.6-inch laptop and padded adjustable straps. There are so many reasons to buy this bag but the hardest part will be choosing which color to go for.

10. Peak Design Everyday Backpack

(Image credit: Peak Design)

From straps, to tripods to bags, everything Peak Design makes is intuitive, well made and looks great. The Everyday Backpack (opens in new tab) comes in four colors including black, charcoal, midnight and ash and two different sizes, either 20L or 30L. It has two side opening pockets with a removable insert so you can easily access your kit plus a dedicated 15-inch laptop sleeve. There's a reason this is an award-winning bag, it's unique MagLatch hardware provides super-fast top access and it comes with a weatherproof shell to keep your gear safe.

