The best walkie talkies in 2022 for hiking, camping, boating, and using at work

The best walkie talkies offer two things that phones can't. One is the ability to communicate in areas of little or no mobile coverage. The second is to chat to a group of people at the same time. That makes them super-useful, whether you're out hiking with friends, or working as a photographer on set.

The classic setup requires every user to have a matching radio on the same channel. One person can occupy this at any one time by pressing the ‘talk’ button; the other radios play what they hear through their speakers. (That’s why you're supposed to say ‘over’ and release the talk button when you're done talking.) Walkie talkies in the same band should all work together, whatever the brand, but you can often save money buying in packs of two or more.

The range that walkie talkies cover depends on line-of-sight. In theory, if two radios are about the height of a human, then the range will be around six miles (10km); any further and the curvature of the Earth gets in the way. Valleys and mountains can disrupt that dramatically, though, as can a repeating station.

Some walkie talkies are aimed at specific sectors, such as construction, or search and rescue. But they all work in broadly the same way, with multi-channels, frequencies, and some even have GPS. Check the glossary below for all the terminology, acronyms and EU/UK equivalents.

In this article below, you'll find the best walkie talkies on the market today.

The best walkie talkies in 2022

1. Motorola Talkabout T800 The best walkie talkie for going off-grid Specifications Channel: 22 (121 privacy) FRS (US model) Power: 2 watts (US model) Range: 35 miles (line-of-sight), 6 miles (outdoors) Battery: 14h (rechargeable) 25h (alkaline) Water protection: IPX4 Water resistant Weight: 214g Dimensions: 191 x 56 x 36mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Data transmission app + Emergency button + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - Needs group to use all features - Water resistant, not waterproof

Going on a hike, expedition or camping holiday out in the wilds? Then here's the walkie talkie you need to take with you.

The T800 boasts a sleek and water-resistant design, and ultra-cool reverse backlit LCD display. The recessed raised buttons are easy to feel without looking. And there's also a Bluetooth connection to your cellphone, which can create a mini messaging network even when you’re completely outside coverage.

That means your phone – with a Motorola app – can send texts and GPS locations using the walkie talkie’s radio. If you download stuff in advance, you can track your groups on maps outside coverage zones. Data transmission range is theoretically 20 miles (in practice about 5).

The phone is generously equipped in terms of features; emergency weather channel monitoring, auto-squelch, PTT power boost, dual-channel monitoring, emergency alert button, call tones and more. Given all the choice, it’s great that you can also use the app for readable access to the radio’s settings.

2. Huaker Kids Walkie Talkies The best walkie talkie for kids Specifications Channel: 22 FRS Power: - Range: 3 miles Battery: 3-4 days Water protection: - Weight: 150g Dimensions: 140 x 53 x 23mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Full feature set + LCD display + Clear sound Reasons to avoid - Sub-channels may confuse younger kids

Children love playing with walkie talkies, and here's our top pick. The Huaker Kids Walkie Talkie gives you 22 channels and 99 sub channels; great for kids to find space to talk with friends in nearby homes, and providing a boost to sound clarity. There's also a VOX (talk without pressing) function, which some kids might find easier.

The changeable call tone and LED torch are further nice additions. And the four-day standby from three AA batteries mean that if kids fail to switch off, it will stay on until toy collection time (power off requires a determined press-and-hold). The clear sound is useful, too, and the side-mounted talk button and camouflage styling makes the radio feel more ‘real’ than some children’s designs.

3. DeWalt DXFRS800 The best walkie talkie for construction sites Specifications Channel: 22 FRS Power: 2W Range: 6 miles, 25 floors Battery: 8 hours Water protection: IP67 waterproof Weight: 350g Dimensions: 185 x 66 x 55mm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Shock-proof + Waterproof + Automatic battery-save mode + Vox Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy handsets

Need a walkie talkie for a construction site? Here's the best choice. The DeWalt walkie is license-free but the 800 series uses the maximum power available to communicate through up to 25 floors.

Built firmly (in every sense) with the knowledge that the radio is there to help – not be the focus of attention – the channel display is clear and simple, clarity enhancing auto-squelch is included and operation is straightforward with a beep tone confirming the end of each transmission. Equally handy is the automatic shift, to lower power to save battery when the channel isn’t busy.

The design has the perfect balance of familiar – the button and volume knob are traditionally located – and striking, with dust and water protected casing that's easy to spot even if dropped. The included charging dock is also reversible, so it doesn’t matter which way the handset is dropped in, it’ll still charge; if you’re rushing off site for refreshment at the end of the day, that’s reassuring.

4. Motorola T92 H2O The best walkie talkie for boating Specifications Channel: 16 channels + 121 sub channels (Europe model) Power: 2 watts Range: 10km Battery: 23 hours standby Water protection: IP67 Weight: 246g Dimensions: 180 x 61 x 38mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Submersible for up to 90 seconds + Floating design + Red/white torch Reasons to avoid - Average range

If you're going out on a boat, the T92 H20 is the perfect choice. The bright casing and ability to float means you’ll be able to carry this over water without being too worried about dropping it. Not only that, but it’s engineered to right itself (so water stays out of the speaker) and activate the flashlight.

It's fine for use on land, too. The T92 H20 is compatible with other PMR446 radios (look at Motorola Talkabout T402 for a US equivalent). In the base is a torch with red and white LEDs giving you a handy choice in the dark (red is great for map checking without wiping out your night vision). You can opt for the supplied rechargeable batteries if 17 hours standby is enough, or swap for AA for that alkaline boost. And there's not just an emergency alert, but a whistle in the belt clip.

5. Motorola Talkabout T200 The best walkie talkie for families Specifications Channel: 22 channels FRS + 121 sub channels Power: 2 watts Range: 20 miles Battery: 12/29 hours standby Water protection: IP67 Weight: 180g Dimensions: 163 x 54 x 32mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small, light and durable + Custom call tones + USB charging Reasons to avoid - Average range

If you’re off into the great outdoors with your family, the Motorola T200 series (the TP stands for triple pack) represent great value. These radios look and feel good rather than cheap toys. The extensive drop-testing will likely pay off at some point if your kids get boisterous. And also charge in a familiar way, through MicroUSB sockets, with Motorola’s Eco Smart charge management system helping to avoid power waste.

If you’ve got a bigger family that doesn’t want to share, you can add more FRS/GMRS compatible units (Motorola or otherwise) on the same channel. And for long trips you can switch to disposable batteries.

6. Cobra MR HH500 The best walkie talkie for longer boat trips Specifications Channel: 88 VHF marine channels Power: 6 watts Range: 20 miles Battery: 5 days standby / 8 hours talk at 6 watts Water protection: IP67 Weight: 272g Dimensions: 138 x 67 x 53mm + antenna Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Small, light and durable + Custom call tones + USB charging Reasons to avoid - Average range

If you’re going out boating for more than a couple of hours, the HH500 is ideal. The rechargeable battery provides several days of charge, which should be well suited to vacation fun. If you drop it, it's submersible and will float back to the surface, so as long as you can spot the bright orange back, you can quickly recover it. Even better, its vibrate function can “burp” the water from the grille, so it works again fast.

If you’re struggling to understand a transmission, the continuous looped recording means you can rewind a potentially crucial 20 seconds to listen again, plus the NOAA weather alerts should keep you out of harsh conditions. This walkie-talkie also features Bluetooth, so you can connect it to your phone (kept somewhere dry but within range) and make calls using the more element-resistant handset.

7. Baofeng BF-F8HP The best cheap two-way radio Specifications Channels: 128 channels, Tuner: VHF + UHF (GMRS) Power: 8 watts Range: over 15miles Battery: 1800mAh rechargeable Water protection: Weight: 219g Dimensions: 109 x 32 x 58mm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Clear display + Dual scanning + Built-in FM radio (for listening) + Programmable channel names Reasons to avoid - Dual PTT buttons can confuse - You need a license

A two-way radio it is, at its heart, a walkie talkie, but also provides scanning receiver functionality on VHF/UHF frequencies and an FM tuner. The antenna is replaceable with a common standard, providing an opportunity improve radio performance or fit to a vehicle kit.

Baofeng have iterated this product a couple of times and, though those prepared to get involved in the GMRS spec (and the license required), this handset is an affordable way to experiment with the possibilities. All 30 GMRS channels, including the 8 repeater channels, are supported in receive and transmit mode, and dual PTT buttons make it easy to take advantage of the semi-duplex function. This monitors two channels at once, giving priority to the one with an active call.

The keypad and matrix LCD (with backlight of a tone you can choose) make choosing channels and privacy codes relatively easy, and the radio is compatible with a range of accessories like speaker mics and a PC programming lead (to customize channel names). Vox is built in, and a MURS-V1 edition (see glossary below) is available which might better suit local regulations.

Glossary of walkie talkie terms

FRS

Family Radio Service is an FCC defined set of channels – 22 + 8 for repeaters – shared with GMRS, however FRS does not require a license as it is limited to lower power. These channels are 462-467 MHz UHF..

GMRS

Using the same frequencies as FRS (see above) the GMRS system allows for operation at over 2 watts of power; up to 50 watts on some channels. The down-side is that you need a license which costs $70 for ten years and – unusually for a government outfit – applies to all immediate family members of the owner. GMRS is often described as offering over 30 miles of service and, realistically, can manage around 5 (which isn’t that bad – remember what we said about the planet’s shape earlier).

MURS

Stands for Multi-Use Radio Service, and is a different group of frequencies (151-155 MHz VHF) which the FCC allocate for non-licenced use in a similar manner to CB radio.

FCC

Federal Communications Commission license radio frequencies in the USA; there is a similar body in most countries as the bandwidth must be shared, though believe it or not government agencies do try and cooperate across borders – to some extent, the FRS channel group is acceptable in Canada, Mexico and – at least some channels – in South America too; handy for trips abroad.

Channels

Frequencies on the electromagnetic spectrum are divided into broad categories (visible light is one of these) and the subcategories are known as channels. For convenience, these are named with simple numbers within GMRS/FRS For example, Channel 1 is 462.5625 MHz.

Privacy codes

Despite the name, these offer no protection from eavesdropping; when you broadcast with a walkie talkie it is not encrypted. Instead you can agree on a tone (which you won’t be able to hear yourself) which will tell your handset which is the preferred signal.

PMR446

The European equivalent of FRS, PMR stands for Private Mobile Radio and covers 16 channels around 446MHz. The frequencies aren’t exactly the same, which is why you’ll rarely find the same model numbers for Europe and America from big-name manufacturers like Motorola.

Squelch

This is another term for using sub-audible tones to filter out unwanted chatter from other users on the same frequency – see Privacy Codes.

Triangulation

This is a method of determining the location of a walkie talkie, which isn’t easy, making them relatively private in this regard. Triangulation can only be done when the talkie is turned on because it is broadcasting radio waves. This is unlike, say, a mobile phone which is always broadcasting a pulse so that the network knows where to find you, plus probably sends a GPS location via an app which, again, a walkie talkie doesn’t do.

VHF v UHF

Frequency spectra are somewhat arbitrary groups selected to some extent for the benefit of regulators, but VHF is 136-174 MHz and immediately above it is UHF at 400 to 512 MHz. This makes them better able to penetrate structure, so people sometimes think of UHF as ‘more powerful.’

